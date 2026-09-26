‘More People Got Energy Access Under Modi’: Australia PM Albanese’s Big Praise For PM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Albanese praised Modi for India's unprecedented energy access.

He noted India's economic rise, boosting Australia's partnership.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy for more people in India than in any decade, country or region in human history.

Albanese made the remarks while speaking to former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd, who noted the strengthening relationship between India and Australia and Modi’s rapport with his Australian counterpart.

“To give Prime Minister Modi credit, more people have been connected with access to energy in India under his reign than has occurred in any decade in any country or any region in human history,” Albanese said.

A powerful acknowledgement of India’s energy revolution!



Australian PM Albanese pointed to the extraordinary expansion of energy access in India under PM Modi Ji; on a scale he described as unmatched across decades, regions and countries.



New India is powering ahead! pic.twitter.com/ok767r2DLa — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) September 26, 2026

Albanese Hails India-Australia Ties

Albanese said India was on track to become the world’s third-largest economy and highlighted the depth of the relationship between the two countries.

“India will be the third largest economy in the world. They already have the largest population in the world,” he said.

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Albanese also said there was significant scope to expand the economic partnership between India and Australia. He noted that he had visited India twice as prime minister, while Modi had visited Australia twice.

‘Extraordinary’ Modi’s Popularity

Speaking about Modi’s public events in Australia, Albanese described the enthusiasm surrounding the Indian prime minister as extraordinary.

He recalled attending a Modi event in Melbourne and said the Indian leader had filled a stadium.

Asked by Rudd whether the crowd had been cheering for him or Modi, Albanese joked that Modi had asked the audience to cheer for him.

“The good thing for me was that Prime Minister Modi asked them to cheer for me,” Albanese said, prompting laughter.

He added that it was the only time he had seen around 40,000 Australians chanting his name, attributing the moment to his friendship with Modi.

India-Australia Partnership

Albanese’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing engagement between India and Australia across economic and strategic areas.

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The Australian prime minister has previously highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation with India as part of Canberra’s broader engagement with the Indo-Pacific.