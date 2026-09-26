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English NewsNews‘More People Got Energy Access Under Modi’: Australia PM Albanese’s Big Praise For PM

‘More People Got Energy Access Under Modi’: Australia PM Albanese’s Big Praise For PM

Australia PM Anthony Albanese credited PM Modi with expanding energy access in India on an unprecedented scale, while praising India-Australia ties and Modi’s popularity among the Indian diaspora.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Albanese praised Modi for India's unprecedented energy access.
  • He noted India's economic rise, boosting Australia's partnership.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy for more people in India than in any decade, country or region in human history.

Albanese made the remarks while speaking to former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd, who noted the strengthening relationship between India and Australia and Modi’s rapport with his Australian counterpart.

“To give Prime Minister Modi credit, more people have been connected with access to energy in India under his reign than has occurred in any decade in any country or any region in human history,” Albanese said.

Albanese Hails India-Australia Ties

Albanese said India was on track to become the world’s third-largest economy and highlighted the depth of the relationship between the two countries.

“India will be the third largest economy in the world. They already have the largest population in the world,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Padma Bhushan Is A Small Thing, Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At Bengal BJP Chief Over Gyanesh Kumar Praise

Albanese also said there was significant scope to expand the economic partnership between India and Australia. He noted that he had visited India twice as prime minister, while Modi had visited Australia twice.

‘Extraordinary’ Modi’s Popularity

Speaking about Modi’s public events in Australia, Albanese described the enthusiasm surrounding the Indian prime minister as extraordinary.

He recalled attending a Modi event in Melbourne and said the Indian leader had filled a stadium.

Asked by Rudd whether the crowd had been cheering for him or Modi, Albanese joked that Modi had asked the audience to cheer for him.

“The good thing for me was that Prime Minister Modi asked them to cheer for me,” Albanese said, prompting laughter.

He added that it was the only time he had seen around 40,000 Australians chanting his name, attributing the moment to his friendship with Modi.

India-Australia Partnership

Albanese’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing engagement between India and Australia across economic and strategic areas.

Also Read: Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri In Race? BJP Weighs Names For UP Rajya Sabha Seats

The Australian prime minister has previously highlighted the importance of deeper cooperation with India as part of Canberra’s broader engagement with the Indo-Pacific.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Albanese say about PM Modi's impact on energy access?

PM Albanese credited PM Modi with connecting more people to energy in India than in any previous decade, country, or region in human history under his leadership.

What is Australia's perspective on India's economic future?

PM Albanese noted that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. He also highlighted that India already has the largest population globally.

How has the relationship between India and Australia been described?

Both PM Albanese and former PM Kevin Rudd noted the strengthening relationship between India and Australia. Albanese also highlighted the depth of the ties and scope for economic partnership.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi India Australia Anthony Albanese
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