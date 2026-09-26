Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Campus uproar began after ghost video circulated, prompting student protests.

Students clashed with police, damaged property, and manhandled an officer.

Police denied missing student rumours after investigating, finding no evidence.

Authorities assured CCTV investigation, legal action; students subsequently dispersed.

A late-night uproar broke out at Chitkara University in Patiala district after a video purportedly showing a “ghost” on campus circulated widely on social media. Hundreds of students gathered and protested on September 25, with the situation escalating into clashes with police, damage to campus property and the vandalism of a government police vehicle. The students also raised slogans against the university management and allegedly manhandled Ajay Kumar, the in-charge of the KSM outpost in City Rajpura, during the confrontation.

Ghost Video Sparks Panic

The trouble began after the video spread on social media, prompting rumours among students that a female student had allegedly died by suicide on the university campus and that her spirit was haunting students staying in the hostel. University security personnel and senior officials reached the spot and attempted to assure students that no such suicide had taken place on the campus. Officials said some miscreants had allegedly knocked or slammed the doors of rooms before fleeing, which may have contributed to the rumours.

The explanation failed to immediately calm the students. Hundreds continued their protest and raised slogans against the university management, leading to a tense atmosphere on the campus.

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Police Face Student Protest

As the situation deteriorated, police teams from Banur Police Station, Sadar Police Station, Rajpura Police Station and City Police Station, Rajpura, reached the university in large numbers. The police tried to disperse the agitated students and bring the situation under control. However, the protest escalated into a confrontation between students and police personnel.

During the clashes, students vandalised a government police vehicle.

Ajay Kumar, the KSM outpost in-charge under City Rajpura, was also allegedly manhandled and assaulted during the commotion. The protesting students alleged that Kumar had reported for duty in an intoxicated state. He was subsequently taken for a medical examination at the university’s laboratory.

Missing Students Rumour Denied

Amid the unrest, reports also circulated on social media claiming that female students had gone missing from Chitkara University.

DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh denied the reports and said the information circulating about missing girl students was a rumour. He said police had received information regarding two female students allegedly being missing and that a social media post had also been made about it.

Sukhdev Singh, along with the local SHO, Inspector Gursevak Singh, and university administration officials, reached the campus after receiving the information. They spoke to students and took up the complaint for verification.

During the inquiry, however, officials found that students could not identify the girls who were supposedly missing or provide their names. Police said this indicated that the information appeared to be a rumour.

CCTV Probe Assured

Police said the complaint had nevertheless been taken seriously and that a detailed investigation was underway. Sukhdev Singh said every student on the campus would be verified and that appropriate legal action would be taken immediately if anyone was found to be absent or missing.

The police and university administration also assured students that the events surrounding the late-night door-knocking and the spread of rumours would be investigated through CCTV footage.

Officials said strict legal and administrative action would be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident.

Following the assurances, the protesting students eventually dispersed and returned to their hostels. The situation on the campus was brought under control.

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DSP Assures Parents

DSP Sukhdev Singh appealed to parents not to panic over the reports circulating on social media. He said police teams were present at the university and monitoring the security arrangements.