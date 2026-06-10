New Duster Stumbles As Victoris, Creta Hold Strong In May SUV Sales Race

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Renault Duster sales disappoint with only 1267 units.

Victoris, Seltos maintain strong sales above 10,000 units.

Creta, Scorpio lead SUV segment with 15,000+ sales.

The new Renault Duster has had a large fall in sales in May 2026 as the compact SUV has only fine 1267 units and for a new launch it is low. This can be due to the lack of an automatic 1.0 turbo petrol which the segment provides.

On the other hand the new Sierra has maintained a steady 6606 units while the Victoris and Seltos maintain their strong positions with the Victoris having sales of 10,853 units thanks to CNG demand and the fuel efficient hybrid versions. The Seltos is just behind at 10,597 units.

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Creta and Scorpio Continue to Lead

The best selling 4m plus SUVs though remain the Scorpio and the Creta which are both at 15,000 plus units. Other cars which have done well include the Mahindra 7XO which has sales of 9,338 units plus the Maruti Grand Vitara at 9,366 units.





What the Numbers Suggest

The sales of compact SUVs show that hype alone does not bring sales and it is a mix of variants plus availability of CNG versions also help plus diesel. Rising fuel prices have indeed affected sales and buyer interest which shows that SUVs which don't have fuel efficient engines will falter.

Renault not having the hybrid Duster right now might be hurting sales while Sierra EV will further increase sales of the total Sierra brand in India.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles