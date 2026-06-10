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HomeAutoNew Duster Stumbles As Victoris, Creta Hold Strong In May SUV Sales Race

New Duster Stumbles As Victoris, Creta Hold Strong In May SUV Sales Race

The Renault Duster's sales slipped to 1,267 units in May 2026, while the Victoris and Seltos continued to post strong numbers.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Renault Duster sales disappoint with only 1267 units.
  • Victoris, Seltos maintain strong sales above 10,000 units.
  • Creta, Scorpio lead SUV segment with 15,000+ sales.

The new Renault Duster has had a large fall in sales in May 2026 as the compact SUV has only fine 1267 units and for a new launch it is low. This can be due to the lack of an automatic 1.0 turbo petrol which the segment provides.

On the other hand the new Sierra has maintained a steady 6606 units while the Victoris and Seltos maintain their strong positions with the Victoris having sales of 10,853 units thanks to CNG demand and the fuel efficient hybrid versions. The Seltos is just behind at 10,597 units.

Also Read : BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

Creta and Scorpio Continue to Lead

The best selling 4m plus SUVs though remain the Scorpio and the Creta which are both at 15,000 plus units. Other cars which have done well include the Mahindra 7XO which has sales of 9,338 units plus the Maruti Grand Vitara at 9,366 units.


New Duster Stumbles As Victoris, Creta Hold Strong In May SUV Sales Race

What the Numbers Suggest

The sales of compact SUVs show that hype alone does not bring sales and it is a mix of variants plus availability of CNG versions also help plus diesel. Rising fuel prices have indeed affected sales and buyer interest which shows that SUVs which don't have fuel efficient engines will falter.

Renault not having the hybrid Duster right now might be hurting sales while Sierra EV will further increase sales of the total Sierra brand in India.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the new Renault Duster have low sales in May 2026?

The new Renault Duster sold only 1267 units, which is low for a new launch. This may be due to the lack of an automatic 1.0 turbo petrol option, which the segment often provides.

Which SUVs are the best selling in the 4m plus segment?

The Scorpio and the Creta remain the best selling 4m plus SUVs. Both models recorded strong sales of over 15,000 units each.

What factors influence SUV sales and buyer interest?

A mix of variants, availability of CNG versions, and diesel options help sales. Rising fuel prices also make fuel-efficient engines crucial for buyer interest.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Creta SUV Sales Victoris Duster May Suv Sales
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