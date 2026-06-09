BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BYD unveils DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for India.

System offers 1200km total range, 4.8L/100km mileage.

Seal U launches this year, expanding India's PHEV market.

BYD has shown its new plug in hybrid technology in form of the DM-i plug-in hybrid system which will make its debut in the Seal U. This is the first time that BYD is bringing plug in hybrid cars to India as till now the carmaker has been selling EVs only.

This is a plug in hybrid where the system comprises of two electric motors but also a 1.5l turbo petrol engine. It works as a range extender mostly while in pure electric mode it has a range of about 200km while overall it has a 1200km range. The system also has a 18.3kWh battery pack.





Mileage would be very high as well with a claimed 4.8-litres of petrol per 100km consumption. Here the car can shift between an EV, series hybrid, parallel hybrid too.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Seal U Details and India Launch Plans

The Seal U is similar to the Sealion in design while the interior would be nearly the same with the same features. The Seal U would be launched this year and would be added to the range alongside the Sealion 7, Seal sedan.





PHEVs Set to Gain Momentum

Plug in hybrid cars would start to come in from the Mercedes-Benz S class coming in plug in hybrid form and Jetour T2 also coming to India via a plug in hybrid configuration under the JSW Motors name.

Going forward PHEV cars would be popular owing to their configuration.