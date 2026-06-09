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HomeAutoBYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

BYD is set to introduce its DM-i plug-in hybrid technology in India with the Seal U, marking the brand's entry into the PHEV segment.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BYD unveils DM-i plug-in hybrid technology for India.
  • System offers 1200km total range, 4.8L/100km mileage.
  • Seal U launches this year, expanding India's PHEV market.

BYD has shown its new plug in hybrid technology in form of the DM-i plug-in hybrid system which will make its debut in the Seal U. This is the first time that BYD is bringing plug in hybrid cars to India as till now the carmaker has been selling EVs only.

This is a plug in hybrid where the system comprises of two electric motors but also a 1.5l turbo petrol engine. It works as a range extender mostly while in pure electric mode it has a range of about 200km while overall it has a 1200km range. The system also has a 18.3kWh battery pack.


BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

Mileage would be very high as well with a claimed 4.8-litres of petrol per 100km consumption. Here the car can shift between an EV, series hybrid, parallel hybrid too.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Seal U Details and India Launch Plans

The Seal U is similar to the Sealion in design while the interior would be nearly the same with the same features. The Seal U would be launched this year and would be added to the range alongside the Sealion 7, Seal sedan.


BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology

PHEVs Set to Gain Momentum

Plug in hybrid cars would start to come in from the Mercedes-Benz S class coming in plug in hybrid form and Jetour T2 also coming to India via a plug in hybrid configuration under the JSW Motors name.

Going forward PHEV cars would be popular owing to their configuration.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new technology is BYD introducing in India?

BYD is introducing its DM-i plug-in hybrid system in India. This marks the first time the carmaker is bringing plug-in hybrid cars to the Indian market, as it previously only sold EVs.

What are the key specifications of BYD's new DM-i plug-in hybrid system?

The system features two electric motors and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. It offers a pure electric range of about 200km, an overall range of 1200km, and an 18.3kWh battery pack.

What is the claimed fuel efficiency and launch timeline for the BYD Seal U?

The BYD Seal U has a claimed fuel consumption of 4.8 litres of petrol per 100km. It is expected to be launched this year in India.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
BYD Byd Hybrid Tech BYD DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Tech
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