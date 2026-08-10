Mahindra’s New SUV Coming On August 15? Vision S Could Expand Scorpio Line-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra unveils production Vision S on Independence Day.

Tough sub-4m SUV offers ADAS, 360-degree camera.

Slotted above XUV 3XO, offering new powertrain options.

Every year Mahindra has something or the other interesting for the world to see on the 15th August and this time, Independence Day will mean the unveiling of another new important car from them.

Mahindra could show the production version of the Vision S. The Vision S concept was shown last year alongside all of the other concepts from its new platform. This year we can see a closer to production version of the Vision S perhaps with the Scorpio brand name.

Vision S Design and Features

The Vision S would be a boxy SUV below 4m and will come with a spare wheel at the back plus a tough look while it will be the first car coming from the new platform.

It will be the biggest launch for Mahindra below the 4m space and will be based on its new architecture which will further bring in many new cars all either below 4m or above it.





The production version of the Vision S will come with a six slat grille, new LED headlamps, flush door handles plus a clamshell bonnet for a muscular look. It will be a mini tough off-roader while coming with all of the usual features like ADAS, a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel and more.

Positioning and Powertrain

The production version will be slotted above the XUV 3XO but below the Scorpio N. The Vision S would also get a new powertrain; perhaps a hybrid version too could be in the pipeline. There would be diesel of course shared with the XUV 3XO.





We can expect more details once we see the car on the 15th when we can get to know more about this car. The Vision S is one of the most awaited new launches and Mahindra could not have a better date than our Indepence Day to showcase it.