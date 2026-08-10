585hp, 100km EV Range: How Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-In Hybrid Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercedes E53 brings 585hp plug-in hybrid system to India.

Its electric mode offers 80km real-world silent city driving.

E53 transitions between silent electric and thrilling AMG performance.

This is the second plug-in hybrid vehicle that Mercedes-Benz has brought in quickly and this time, it is a performance hybrid but with this new technology coming to India, how does it work and compared to a standard hybrid? Here is what you need to know.

The E53 is a plug-in hybrid which means it has a 3 litre turbo petrol six cylinder engine and a 9-speed automatic along with AWD. Then you move to the electric part where you have an electric motor and a 21.2kWh battery. Total, the power on offer is 585hp and 750Nm. Plus you can charge the lithium-ion battery while the electric range is 100km. Compared to a standard strong hybrid, a plug in hybrid has more EV range which is useful.





How Does The E53 Perform In EV Mode?

Hence, here you have a fast petrol engine but also an electric only mode where you can silently drive at city speeds while opening the engine when the empty roads show up. But, does it work? Push the start button and it is silent with EV flashing on your digital driver display and the range. Real world range is around 80km while you can comfortably cross triple digit speeds in EV mode.





In the city, it drives like an EV which means it is quiet, smooth and has no jerky acceleration or too much noise. Speaking of which, with an EV mode you don't wake up the neighbours too.

I found using the EV mode in the city mostly and that was convenient. There are many modes on offer and if you want the engine, you just switch the mode. For the thrill of the engine, a switch to Sport Plus, lets the full roar of the engine and you enjoy that. You can even preserve the range for the battery too. Clever.

Hence, the EL mode is the best for city use and charging it means you can enjoy both an EV and a performance car together while Sport Plus is for the Sunday morning drive.





Mercedes-Benz E53: The Best Of Both Worlds?

Plug in hybrid means the best of both worlds as it's not a full EV but only uses that when needed while it is a proper AMG when you want it to. The E53 is the standard wheelbase model but ground clearance and the ride quality is remarkable for our roads while only the sharpest of the potholes catch out this car.

Despite the shorter wheelbase, the E53 has enough space and the interior has a mix of black plus red along with the usual features.

Being our first taste of a plug in hybrid, the E53 showed a new versatile nature of the performance car and there is a lot to like regarding that. Of course at Rs 1.5cr, it is expensive but for the power, performance and practicality, it beats having a supercar in India as it is basically two cars rolled into one!



