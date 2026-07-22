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English NewsAutoIs CNG The New Diesel? Maruti Suzuki Explores More Demand Amongst Rising Fuel Prices

Is CNG The New Diesel? Maruti Suzuki Explores More Demand Amongst Rising Fuel Prices

For June 2026, CNG penetration was around a whopping 42 percent in domestic volumes. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maruti Suzuki recorded highest quarterly CNG sales: 2,18,213 units.
  • Rising fuel prices significantly drive high demand for CNG.
  • CNG vehicles comprise 42% of Maruti Suzuki domestic sales.

Partho Banerjee, Sr Executive Officer Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki told ABP today that the company is seeing higher demand for its CNG vehicles and it also had its highest CNG quarterly sales ever since inception at 2,18,213 units. 

Additionally, more than 50 per cent sales of Victoris is the CNG variant. 

For June 2026, CNG penetration was around a whopping 42 percent in domestic volumes. 

Why Is CNG The New Diesel?

It is clear that CNG is the new diesel with car buyers choosing CNG cars with diesel losing appeal. 

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The Victoris with its CNG powertrain and it's underbody design which saves boot space has been a hit while being the only one it is class to have a CNG variant. 

What Is Causing The Shift?

The shift towards CNG is due to rising fuel prices but also diesel losing favour. 

CNG is also cleaner for the environment. While CNG stations will increase, the demand clearly shows that alternative to conventional petrol cars are needed increasingly. 

Maruti Suzuki has the biggest CNG portfolio and for other cars too the share for CNG cars is 50 percent like the Victoris.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How have Maruti Suzuki's CNG vehicle sales been performing lately?

Maruti Suzuki is experiencing higher demand for CNG vehicles, achieving a record 2,18,213 units in quarterly sales. CNG penetration reached 42% of domestic volumes in June 2026.

What is causing the increased interest in CNG cars among buyers?

The shift to CNG is driven by rising fuel prices and diesel losing appeal. CNG is also considered a cleaner option for the environment.

Does Maruti Suzuki offer a wide range of CNG vehicles?

Yes, Maruti Suzuki boasts the biggest CNG portfolio. For some models, like the Victoris, over 50% of sales are the CNG variant.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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Maruti Suzuki CNG CNG Vehicles Demand For CNG Vehicles Rises
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