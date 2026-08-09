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English NewsAutoNew Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features

New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features

Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS First Look: The new sportier variants get an updated 164.5cc engine producing 18.5bhp, along with new ride modes, upgraded hardware and additional features.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pulsar N160 S, SS launched, starting from ₹1.34 lakh.
  • Engine upgraded to 164.5cc, producing 18.5 bhp power.
  • New features: electric throttle, ride modes, USD forks.

S means more sporty and the Pulsar range has been expanded now with the new Pulsar N160 range. It is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh while the Pular N160 will also be continuing to be sold. Prices have gone up at Rs 10,708 for the N160 S and Rs 14,089 for the N160 SS.

More power available

Of course the big talking point would be the new 164.5cc single cylinder 4 valve engine. Power is 18.5 bhp and 14.5Nm. Hence the power has now been increased by 2.5 bhp from 16bhp.

Also the bikes now get electric throttle which means Road, Rain and Sport along with an offroad ride mode have been added. There is also crawl technology which means you need low clutch input at low speeds. The SS trim meanwhile adds in a further traction control feature. The gearbox meanwhile is a 5 speed which means 0-100 is 4.5 seconds.


New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features

Also Read : Forget Old Colours As Carmakers Are Experimenting Like Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition

Other changes

You also get a 37mm USD fork vs the old 33mm. the N160 SS meanwhile also gets a new TFT display with Google maps mirroring, adjustable levers, Bluetooth and WiFi. Colour options include in Atlantic Boue, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metalic white and more.

Visually, the stance remains with a sportier look but there are newer graphics now and coloured wheels. Hence, these two new bikes receive subtle updates and make them a better option while it is not replacing but positioned above the standard two valve N160 model.

Overall, this is the most powerful 160cc Pulsar yet while being amongst the most powerful in its class with these upgrades. These changes make it more competitive with rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

ALSO READ: Tata Nexon Camo Edition Gets Feature Boost: Price, Variants And What's New

Frequently Asked Questions

Which new models have been added to the Pulsar range?

The Pulsar range now includes the new N160 S and N160 SS models. They are positioned above the standard two-valve N160, not replacing it.

What is the key engine upgrade in the new Pulsar N160 models?

They feature a new 164.5cc single-cylinder 4-valve engine. This boosts power to 18.5 bhp, an increase of 2.5 bhp over the previous engine.

What new features are introduced with the N160 S and SS trims?

Both gain electric throttle with multiple ride modes and crawl technology. The SS trim uniquely adds traction control, a TFT display with Google Maps, adjustable levers, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bajaj Bajaj Pulsar N160 S Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS
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