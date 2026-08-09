New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pulsar N160 S, SS launched, starting from ₹1.34 lakh.

Engine upgraded to 164.5cc, producing 18.5 bhp power.

New features: electric throttle, ride modes, USD forks.

S means more sporty and the Pulsar range has been expanded now with the new Pulsar N160 range. It is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.43 lakh while the Pular N160 will also be continuing to be sold. Prices have gone up at Rs 10,708 for the N160 S and Rs 14,089 for the N160 SS.

More power available

Of course the big talking point would be the new 164.5cc single cylinder 4 valve engine. Power is 18.5 bhp and 14.5Nm. Hence the power has now been increased by 2.5 bhp from 16bhp.

Also the bikes now get electric throttle which means Road, Rain and Sport along with an offroad ride mode have been added. There is also crawl technology which means you need low clutch input at low speeds. The SS trim meanwhile adds in a further traction control feature. The gearbox meanwhile is a 5 speed which means 0-100 is 4.5 seconds.





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Other changes

You also get a 37mm USD fork vs the old 33mm. the N160 SS meanwhile also gets a new TFT display with Google maps mirroring, adjustable levers, Bluetooth and WiFi. Colour options include in Atlantic Boue, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metalic white and more.

Visually, the stance remains with a sportier look but there are newer graphics now and coloured wheels. Hence, these two new bikes receive subtle updates and make them a better option while it is not replacing but positioned above the standard two valve N160 model.

Overall, this is the most powerful 160cc Pulsar yet while being amongst the most powerful in its class with these upgrades. These changes make it more competitive with rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

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