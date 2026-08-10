E20 Debate: Do Diesels Make More Sense Now? Hyundai Venue Diesel AT Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Venue diesel automatic ideal for long-distance highway cruising.

Quiet 1.5L diesel, smooth automatic offers relaxed highway cruising.

Improved ride, handling, and features justify its premium price.

With e20 and the uncertainty looming large, the focus is now a bit on diesels while diesels also will get its own share of blending with isobutanol, the efficiency and characteristics has more limelight. While diesel is disappearing from some carmakers' portfolio, the truth is that it still sells in sizable numbers particularly in the bigger SUVs.

However, in the sub 4m SUV space, there aren't many diesels save for Hyundai, Kia, Tata and Mahindra. Last year Hyundai had launched the new Venue and it was perfect to revisit the diesel automatic variant as a long distance cruiser.





With more torque and efficiency, diesels make sense especially with higher fuel prices. Plus the new age diesel engines are quiet too just as in the case of the Venue. The new Venue continues with the 1.5l. diesel which develops 115bhp and Nm while our test car had the 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Diesel Automatic Makes Long Drives Easier

That is crucial as a proper automatic in this segment with a diesel is rare. When you start, there is hardly any noise as it is remarkably quiet while only driving it hard brings some of the typical diesel noise. Else the noise levels are suppressed.

The power delivery is linear and smooth with none of the typical diesel lag or even the midrange push. It is more relaxed and easy to drive. We are glad that Hyundai gave a proper automatic and that enables for relaxed driving plus it cruises quite well at big highway speeds.





The car does not feel like a small SUV behind the wheel and is perfect for those who do long trips. There are drive modes, steering paddles and terrain modes too. The fuel tank capacity is 45 litres while we got 12kmpl while the official mileage is around 18kmpl. There is also a requirement for DEF top-up.

With a new platform, the ride and handling is improved now with the new Venue and it feels comfortable, stable and easy to drive. It is also fairly rugged and the ground clearance is enough.

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Verdict: Is The Venue Diesel AT Worth It?

While expensive at Rs 15 lakh plus for the top-end diesel AT, you get your money's worth with the quality, features and the proper diesel automatic. Yes, its a small SUV for the price of a larger one but for distance driving plus the convenience of a proper automatic, there isn't a better option now. Hence, if you do long distance highway driving, the Venue diesel automatic makes sense.





What we like- Looks, quality, features, diesel refinement, gearbox

What we dont like- expensive