Delhi-Gurgaon Rains: 6 Essential Tips To Keep Your Car Safe On Waterlogged Roads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maintain distance, slow down, use regular lights in heavy rain.

Avoid flooded roads; assess depth if crossing is unavoidable.

Never restart stalled car in water; plan trip carefully.

Heavy rain in Delhi and Gurgaon can turn even a routine drive into a serious challenge. Along with traffic congestion, waterlogging is one of the biggest hazards motorists face during the monsoon, making it important to take extra precautions before and while driving. From avoiding flooded stretches to knowing what to do if your car gets stuck, a few simple measures can help reduce the risk of an accident or costly vehicle damage.

Don't Drive With Hazard Lights On

One of the most common mistakes motorists make during heavy rain is switching on their hazard lights while driving. Hazard lights are intended for vehicles that are stationary or parked in situations where they need to warn other road users. Using them while moving can confuse other drivers and also prevent you from clearly indicating when you are changing direction.

Instead, use your regular headlights and turn indicators appropriately, while maintaining greater awareness of surrounding traffic.

Maintain A Longer Distance From Other Cars

Visibility can deteriorate quickly during heavy rainfall, while wet roads increase the time required to bring a vehicle to a complete stop.

Drivers should therefore leave a larger gap between their vehicle and the car ahead. A greater following distance gives you additional time to react if the vehicle in front brakes suddenly or encounters a flooded patch.

Avoid tailgating, particularly on roads where standing water makes conditions unpredictable.

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Slow Down And Avoid Sudden Braking

Reducing speed is another crucial precaution during heavy rain. Wet roads can increase braking distances and raise the risk of aquaplaning, where tyres lose contact with the road surface because of a layer of water. Maintaining a steady and controlled speed can help the driver retain better control of the vehicle.

Sudden or hard braking should be avoided wherever possible. Smooth acceleration, steering and braking are preferable when road conditions are slippery.

Avoid Flooded Roads Wherever Possible

The safest approach to a waterlogged road is simply to avoid it.

If there is no alternative and you have to cross a flooded stretch, assess the situation carefully before proceeding. Avoid driving through the middle of a deeply flooded road and, where possible, choose the extreme side of the road after assessing the depth and condition of the surface.

However, never attempt to cross water if you cannot reasonably judge how deep it is or whether the road underneath remains safe.

Never Restart A Car That Stalls In Water

If your vehicle stops while crossing a flooded stretch, do not attempt to restart the engine.

Trying to restart a stalled vehicle in deep water can cause further engine damage, particularly if water has entered the engine. The safer option is to leave the vehicle if conditions permit and seek professional assistance.

A stalled car should not be repeatedly started in an attempt to get it moving again.

Check The Situation Before You Leave

The best way to deal with waterlogged roads is to avoid putting yourself in that situation whenever possible.

Before starting a journey during heavy rain, check the road and traffic conditions and plan your route accordingly. If severe waterlogging is expected, consider postponing the trip or using an alternative mode of transport.

For motorists who must drive, planning ahead, keeping speeds under control and avoiding flooded stretches can make a significant difference.

During heavy Delhi-NCR rains, the safest journey may ultimately be the one you decide not to make.