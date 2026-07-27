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English NewsAutoMaruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo pairs a 110bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a six-speed manual, bringing stronger performance while retaining the SUV's everyday practicality.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brezza gains 1.0L turbo petrol and 6-speed manual.
  • Engine offers refined, linear power, good low-end torque.
  • Improved efficiency, easy city maneuverability, practical features.

The biggest highlight of the new Brezza is the inclusion of the turbo petrol powertrain which joins the existing 1.5 litre naturally aspirated unit. The Brezza is the second Maruti Suzuki to gain a turbo petrol after the Fronx while here the 1.0l turbo has more power at 110bhp and 170Nm. That is more power than the 1.5l engine and here the Brezza also has a new 6-speed manual transmission as well. This is the first Maruti with a 6-speed which means better efficiency and highway cruising.

Start the car and the engine settles in quietly and has good refinement- in fact it's better than others. On the move the Brezza with the 6-speed manual gearbox, there is a linear spread of power and lag is contained fairly well. The power delivery is linear and not spiky.

The 6-speed gearbox has long throws but is precise while the clutch is light. There is ample torque at low revs which means you don't need to work the gearbox and that means it is relaxing in traffic without needing constant downshifts. You can move around in third gear mostly.


Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

A surprisingly empty Mumbai also gave us a chance to see the performance a bit and here the engine has a smooth but muscular power delivery. The sixth gear will surely help in highway runs and in efficiency while you can expect 12-14 kmpl in the real world while the official turbo petrol efficiency is 20.47kpl.

The steering is light and the good ground clearance plus the compact size makes it easy to live with in the city. Some of the characteristics that make the Brezza work also remain including the pliant ride quality at low speeds and the ground clearance- it feels more settled here.

Also Read : Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift To Get More SUV Like Face

Features and Practicality

The new 360 degree camera we also feel has a better quality and helps in parking while some ADAS like features work well. In terms of looks, there isn't a big change but the Brezza design is already well accepted and Maruti did not change it. Oh and it has ventilated seats which were a relief while there is no spare wheel now as instead you get a puncture repair kit.


Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

Verdict

The turbo petrol is clearly the Brezza to buy if you enjoy driving with the better power delivery. That said, there is no automatic option which means those who want an automatic will have to go for the NA 1.5.

That said, the Brezza with the turbo adds a new layer to its personality and will add to the sales. If you want the performance, the Brezza turbo is worth considering in its class.


Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

Also Read : Honda ZR-V Prices Comparison With BMW X1 And Skoda Kodiaq 

Frequently Asked Questions

What new engine option is available in the Brezza?

The new Brezza now features a turbo petrol powertrain in addition to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. This 1.0L turbo engine delivers more power at 110bhp and 170Nm.

Does the turbo petrol Brezza offer an automatic transmission?

No, the turbo petrol variant is exclusively paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission. Customers seeking an automatic option will need to opt for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine.

How does the 6-speed manual gearbox enhance the Brezza's driving experience?

The 6-speed manual gearbox provides a linear power delivery and ample torque at low revs. This allows for relaxing city driving with fewer gear changes, making it smooth and easy.

What are some notable features in the new Brezza?

The new Brezza includes a 360-degree camera with improved quality, ADAS-like features, and ventilated seats. It also replaces the spare wheel with a puncture repair kit.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Brezza Brezza Turbo Petrol Review Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review
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