Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brezza gains 1.0L turbo petrol and 6-speed manual.

Engine offers refined, linear power, good low-end torque.

Improved efficiency, easy city maneuverability, practical features.

The biggest highlight of the new Brezza is the inclusion of the turbo petrol powertrain which joins the existing 1.5 litre naturally aspirated unit. The Brezza is the second Maruti Suzuki to gain a turbo petrol after the Fronx while here the 1.0l turbo has more power at 110bhp and 170Nm. That is more power than the 1.5l engine and here the Brezza also has a new 6-speed manual transmission as well. This is the first Maruti with a 6-speed which means better efficiency and highway cruising.

Start the car and the engine settles in quietly and has good refinement- in fact it's better than others. On the move the Brezza with the 6-speed manual gearbox, there is a linear spread of power and lag is contained fairly well. The power delivery is linear and not spiky.

The 6-speed gearbox has long throws but is precise while the clutch is light. There is ample torque at low revs which means you don't need to work the gearbox and that means it is relaxing in traffic without needing constant downshifts. You can move around in third gear mostly.





A surprisingly empty Mumbai also gave us a chance to see the performance a bit and here the engine has a smooth but muscular power delivery. The sixth gear will surely help in highway runs and in efficiency while you can expect 12-14 kmpl in the real world while the official turbo petrol efficiency is 20.47kpl.

The steering is light and the good ground clearance plus the compact size makes it easy to live with in the city. Some of the characteristics that make the Brezza work also remain including the pliant ride quality at low speeds and the ground clearance- it feels more settled here.

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Features and Practicality

The new 360 degree camera we also feel has a better quality and helps in parking while some ADAS like features work well. In terms of looks, there isn't a big change but the Brezza design is already well accepted and Maruti did not change it. Oh and it has ventilated seats which were a relief while there is no spare wheel now as instead you get a puncture repair kit.





Verdict

The turbo petrol is clearly the Brezza to buy if you enjoy driving with the better power delivery. That said, there is no automatic option which means those who want an automatic will have to go for the NA 1.5.

That said, the Brezza with the turbo adds a new layer to its personality and will add to the sales. If you want the performance, the Brezza turbo is worth considering in its class.





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