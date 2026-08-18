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English NewsAutoAudi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

New Audi Q3 India launch: The next-generation luxury SUV gets a more aggressive design, upgraded cabin and new features ahead of its India debut.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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  • Petrol-only powertrain includes 2.0L turbo, Quattro system.

Audi has revealed the first teaser for its new Q3 SUV which is expected to make its debut within a few days time. This is the all new generation Q3 which would be unveiled in India.

The new Q3 looks much more aggressive while having a new split headlamp design while the grille is much bigger along with a new 2d logo. The side and the rear styling is much more sculpted and it looks more modern now along with 18 inch wheels being expected.

Compared to the current gen, the new Q3 looks much more modern and aggressive.


Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

New Q3 Interior and Features

Inside too the new Q3 has an all new dashboard with a 11.9 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8 inch infotainment system along with a new look steering wheel plus a new dashboard.

New feature additions are also expected including a 360 degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and power seats, panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS and more.


Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

Also Read : MG Hector Tomahawk Electric To Rival XEV 9S With Radical New Look

Petrol Powertrain and India Launch

The new Q3 will be petrol only and will be getting a 2.0l turbo petrol and a 7-speed DSG automatic plus the Audi Quattro system which is the big usp it has over other cars.

The new Q3 would be launched soon in India and will be a crucial volumes driver for Audi considering the current model has been very successful for the German luxury carmaker.

The Q3 will be a new wave of launches from the luxury brand and we can expect more cars in the coming years including the flagship Q9 and more.

For now all eyes are on the Q3 which is due for its India in unveil in a few days. Stay tuned for more details.


Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the exterior design of the new Audi Q3 changed?

The new Q3 looks more aggressive with a split headlamp design, a bigger grille, and a new 2D logo. Its side and rear styling are more sculpted, giving it a modern appearance.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Audi Audi Q3 New Gen Audi Q3 SUV Audi Q3 SUV India Launch
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