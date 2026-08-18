Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Petrol-only powertrain includes 2.0L turbo, Quattro system.

Audi has revealed the first teaser for its new Q3 SUV which is expected to make its debut within a few days time. This is the all new generation Q3 which would be unveiled in India.

The new Q3 looks much more aggressive while having a new split headlamp design while the grille is much bigger along with a new 2d logo. The side and the rear styling is much more sculpted and it looks more modern now along with 18 inch wheels being expected.

Compared to the current gen, the new Q3 looks much more modern and aggressive.





New Q3 Interior and Features

Inside too the new Q3 has an all new dashboard with a 11.9 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8 inch infotainment system along with a new look steering wheel plus a new dashboard.

New feature additions are also expected including a 360 degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and power seats, panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS and more.





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Petrol Powertrain and India Launch

The new Q3 will be petrol only and will be getting a 2.0l turbo petrol and a 7-speed DSG automatic plus the Audi Quattro system which is the big usp it has over other cars.

The new Q3 would be launched soon in India and will be a crucial volumes driver for Audi considering the current model has been very successful for the German luxury carmaker.

The Q3 will be a new wave of launches from the luxury brand and we can expect more cars in the coming years including the flagship Q9 and more.

For now all eyes are on the Q3 which is due for its India in unveil in a few days. Stay tuned for more details.



