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English NewsAutoNew Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

The new Slavia gets a different front grille with a connected lighting setup which adds a touch of premium ness while there are new LED headlights too along with new 16 inch alloy wheels.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New grille, LED lights, 16-inch alloys refresh Slavia's exterior.
  • Cabin gains virtual cockpit, Google touchscreen, 360-degree camera.
  • New 8-speed automatic transmission improves 1.0 TSI's efficiency.

The covers are off from the new Skoda Slavia as it joins the new Kushaq which was launched sometime back. The new Slavia gets a lot of updates namely to the exterior, interior and features along with mechanical changes too. Here is a quick first look. 


New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

Looks More Premium

The new Slavia gets a different front grille with a connected lighting setup which adds a touch of premium ness while there are new LED headlights too along with new 16 inch alloy wheels. The side view remains the same while the rear has new taillamps. The Monte Carlo Edition gets red accents and black wheels. There are two new colours Artic Silver and Cappuccino beige added. While being a facelift, the changes are noticeable.

ALSO READ: Audi Q3 New-Gen SUV: What To Expect Ahead Of India Launch


New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

More Features On The Inside 

Step inside and there is a new virtual cockpit and a new inch touchscreen which is Google powered. Other changes includes a new 360 degree camera feature and a rear seat massager. The 360 degree camera has a clear display and is a useful addition. The rear seat massager will appeal to chauffeur driven buyers. Other features include powered seats with ventilation at the front plus a sunroof amongst more. Space is the same and abundant. There is no ADAS though.


New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

New Automatic Option Added

Skoda has added a new 8 speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI while a 6 speed manual remains too. The 1.5 TSI is only available with a 7 speed DSG automatic dual clutch. The 8 speed automatic will help in better efficiency and highway cruising. 


New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

The new Slavia overall is a big improvement in the features part and looks better now while the 8 speed automatic will help with better efficiency too while enhancing the value package. 

ALSO READ: New Vehicle Rules: Commercial EVs May Get 17-Year Limit, Hydrogen, And CNG 20 Years

Frequently Asked Questions

What exterior updates does the new Skoda Slavia feature?

The new Slavia features a different front grille with connected lighting, new LED headlights, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. It also gets new taillamps and two new colour options.

What new features are available inside the new Skoda Slavia?

Inside, the new Slavia has a new virtual cockpit, a Google-powered touchscreen, and a 360-degree camera. It also offers a rear seat massager, front powered ventilated seats, and a sunroof.

What are the new transmission options for the Skoda Slavia?

A new 8-speed automatic transmission is now available for the 1.0 TSI engine, alongside the existing 6-speed manual. The 1.5 TSI engine continues to be offered exclusively with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
First Look Images Skoda Slavia New Skoda Slavia Facelift Skoda Slavia Facelift Features
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