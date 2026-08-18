New Skoda Slavia Facelift First Look, Images, Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New grille, LED lights, 16-inch alloys refresh Slavia's exterior.

Cabin gains virtual cockpit, Google touchscreen, 360-degree camera.

New 8-speed automatic transmission improves 1.0 TSI's efficiency.

The covers are off from the new Skoda Slavia as it joins the new Kushaq which was launched sometime back. The new Slavia gets a lot of updates namely to the exterior, interior and features along with mechanical changes too. Here is a quick first look.





Looks More Premium

The new Slavia gets a different front grille with a connected lighting setup which adds a touch of premium ness while there are new LED headlights too along with new 16 inch alloy wheels. The side view remains the same while the rear has new taillamps. The Monte Carlo Edition gets red accents and black wheels. There are two new colours Artic Silver and Cappuccino beige added. While being a facelift, the changes are noticeable.

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More Features On The Inside

Step inside and there is a new virtual cockpit and a new inch touchscreen which is Google powered. Other changes includes a new 360 degree camera feature and a rear seat massager. The 360 degree camera has a clear display and is a useful addition. The rear seat massager will appeal to chauffeur driven buyers. Other features include powered seats with ventilation at the front plus a sunroof amongst more. Space is the same and abundant. There is no ADAS though.





New Automatic Option Added

Skoda has added a new 8 speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI while a 6 speed manual remains too. The 1.5 TSI is only available with a 7 speed DSG automatic dual clutch. The 8 speed automatic will help in better efficiency and highway cruising.





The new Slavia overall is a big improvement in the features part and looks better now while the 8 speed automatic will help with better efficiency too while enhancing the value package.

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