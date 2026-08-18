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English NewsBusinessNew Vehicle Rules: Commercial EVs May Get 17-Year Limit, Hydrogen, And CNG 20 Years

New Vehicle Rules: Commercial EVs May Get 17-Year Limit, Hydrogen, And CNG 20 Years

Under the changes, the existing age limits of 12 years and 15 years for vehicles would be extended to 17 years and 20 years, respectively, for battery, hydrogen and natural gas vehicles.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government proposes extending green commercial vehicles' national permit age.
  • National permit holders can now opt for five-year authorization.
  • Temporary registration rules for vehicle chassis and conversions amended.

The government has proposed extending the permissible age of battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles covered under the national permit system by five years.

According to a recently issued notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the proposal is part of a draft amendment to simplify national permit procedures and increase the use of digital processes.

Under the proposed changes, the existing age limits of 12 years and 15 years for vehicles covered by the national permit system would be extended to 17 years and 20 years, respectively, for battery, hydrogen and natural gas vehicles, it added.

However, the proposed extension would not apply to all commercial vehicles and would be limited to vehicles.

The decision comes amid efforts to promote cleaner commercial transport.

The government has also proposed allowing national permit holders to opt for authorisation for up to five years instead of renewing it annually. While the fee would remain at Rs 16,500 per year, making the fee for a five-year authorisation Rs 82,500.

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Moreover, the VAHAN database could also be used to reduce paperwork.

The draft also proposes changes to temporary registration rules.

A chassis without a body would receive temporary registration valid for six months from the date of issue. Where the chassis remains in a workshop beyond six months for body fitting or due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the owner's control, the registering authority could extend the validity by 30 days at a time on application and payment of the prescribed fee.

For fully built vehicles being converted into adapted vehicles or registered in a state different from the state where the dealer is located, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days.

Additionally, the proposed amendments also seek additional information in vehicle registration and permit forms.

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The ministry has invited objections and suggestions on the proposed amendments for 30 days from the date the notification is made available to the public.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of commercial vehicles are affected by the proposed age limit extension?

The extension applies to battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based, and natural gas-driven commercial vehicles. Their permissible age limits would be increased by five years.

How will the national permit authorization process change?

National permit holders can opt for authorization for up to five years instead of renewing annually. The yearly fee remains Rs 16,500, making a five-year authorization Rs 82,500.

What is the proposed temporary registration validity for a chassis without a body?

A chassis without a body would receive temporary registration valid for six months. This validity can be extended by 30 days if it remains in a workshop or due to unforeseen circumstances.

Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
CNG Hydrogen Cars New Vehicle Rules Government Proposes New Vehicle Rules Commerical EVs Commercial EV Vehicles Electric Commercial Vehicles EV Vehicle Age Limit Commercial Vehicle Age Limit EV Lifespan
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