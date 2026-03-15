Amidst EV uncertainty, Honda Reaffirms 1200cr Investment In Rajasthan To Make 0 Alpha Electric

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While there has been news globally on how Honda cars will scrap its EVs for the US market it did not say about what it will do for the Indian market but gave high hopes with its intent on expanding its India market presence with new products. Hence, today confirmation regarding the entry of the first Honda electric is very much confirmed with Honda Cars India CEO Takashi Nakajima meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister to discuss the EV manufacturing plans. The carmaker will invest 1200cr at its Tapukara plant to make the 0 Alpha SUV.

Production could begin this year end while the launch would be around next year as it was said before. The CM said on a social media post that the Honda plant in Rajasthan will be a key hub for Honda'a EV manufacturing in the country while aligning with the resolve of PM Narendra Modi's Make in India for the world. The 0 Alpha SUV would be an EV with a new look plus would be locally made in India as well.

Honda CEO meets Rajasthan CM, announces Rs 1200 crore investment for EV production at Tapukara plant in India.

Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV revealed, to be built in India as part of new EV manufacturing plans at Tapukara plant.

The styling is completely new and the EV will come with 65 and 75 kWh battery pack options while using LFP batteries which are more suitable for India. We expect the car to have a single motor configuration with being front wheel drive. It will take on a large number of rivals and will be an important product for India as Honda increases its focus on our market with new launches.