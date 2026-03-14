TVS Launches Orbiter V1 Electric Scooter With BaaS, Prices Start At Rs 49,999

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Orbiter V1 electric scooter, priced from Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi, inclusive of the PM e-Drive subsidy), under a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.

Without the BaaS option, the scooter is priced at Rs 84,500 under the same subsidy conditions. The launch was announced in Lucknow on March 12 and was simultaneously disclosed to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Battery Subscription Model Introduced

Under the BaaS model, buyers do not pay the full cost of the vehicle and battery upfront. Instead, they subscribe to battery usage through a monthly plan starting at Rs 862.

The subscription includes an extended warranty of up to five years or 70,000 km, along with unlimited monthly usage during the selected tenure. The BaaS option has also been extended across the company’s electric scooter lineup, including the TVS iQube.

Range, Charging And Variants

The Orbiter V1 is powered by a 1.8 kWh battery and offers a certified IDC range of 86 km per charge. It can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in around two hours and 20 minutes.

The new model joins the TVS Orbiter V2, which features a larger 3.1 kWh battery and was introduced last year. With the addition of the V1, the Orbiter series now offers two variants designed to cater to different budget and range requirements.

Design And Features

According to the company, the scooter features an 845 mm flat seat designed for rider and pillion comfort, a 290 mm straight-line footboard for added legroom, and an upright handlebar to reduce fatigue during rides.

The under-seat storage capacity is 34 litres, which can accommodate two helmets.

The scooter also includes several technology features, such as a coloured LCD instrument cluster displaying incoming calls and ride information. Through a companion mobile app, users can remotely monitor battery charge levels and odometer readings.

Safety features include alerts for crashes, falls, theft, geo-fencing and time-fencing. The scooter also supports Hill Hold Assist, Cruise Control, Parking Assist and turn-by-turn navigation. It offers two ride modes, Eco and Power, along with regenerative braking and over-the-air software updates.

Company Views Launch As Push For EV Adoption

Gaurav Gupta, President of India 2W Business at TVS Motor Company, said the launch marks an important step in improving accessibility to electric mobility. He said separating the vehicle price from the battery cost helps customers better understand the overall cost of EV ownership.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President for the Commuter and EV Business, said feedback from customers using the Orbiter V2 influenced the introduction of a more affordable entry-level model. He added that the BaaS approach could help accelerate EV adoption across India.

Growing Competition In India’s EV Market

TVS Motor Company, listed on the BSE (532343) and NSE (TVSMOTOR), operates in more than 80 countries and has manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia. Its group portfolio includes Norton Motorcycles in the United Kingdom and TVS Ebike Company AG in Switzerland.

The launch comes amid rapid expansion in India’s electric two-wheeler market, driven by government subsidies, rising fuel prices and growing urban demand for low-emission mobility.

Companies such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Chetak have also expanded their offerings and reduced prices, intensifying competition, particularly in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment.

The Orbiter V1’s lower entry price and the BaaS model are seen as an attempt to address affordability challenges that remain a key barrier to wider EV adoption in India.