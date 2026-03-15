Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll Shows BJP Alliance Ahead, DMK Close Behind In 234-Seat Contest

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An opinion poll conducted by Matrize-IANS has projected a close contest in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP-led alliance seen slightly ahead of the DMK-led front in the 234-seat Assembly election. The survey indicates a tight race between the two major alliances, with smaller parties expected to play a limited but potentially significant role. The opinion poll comes ahead of polling scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, along with Assembly elections in several other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Seat Projection

Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll (234 Assembly Seats)

BJP+: 114-127 seats

DMK+: 104-114 seats

TVK: 6-12 seats

OTH: 1-6 seats

The projection suggests the BJP-led alliance may cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, though the DMK-led alliance is expected to remain close, indicating a competitive contest across constituencies.

Tight Electoral Fight

The opinion poll indicates that the margin between the two main alliances is not very wide, which means the final result could depend on performance in key swing constituencies.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase for all 234 seats. The results will be declared on May 4 along with West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The outcome will decide whether the BJP-led alliance is able to expand its presence in the state or if the DMK-led front manages to hold ground.