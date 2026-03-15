Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Opinion Poll Shows BJP Alliance Ahead, DMK Close Behind In 234-Seat Contest

Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll Shows BJP Alliance Ahead, DMK Close Behind In 234-Seat Contest

The projection suggests the BJP-led alliance may cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, though the DMK-led alliance is expected to remain close.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An opinion poll conducted by Matrize-IANS has projected a close contest in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP-led alliance seen slightly ahead of the DMK-led front in the 234-seat Assembly election. The survey indicates a tight race between the two major alliances, with smaller parties expected to play a limited but potentially significant role. The opinion poll comes ahead of polling scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes to take place on May 4, along with Assembly elections in several other states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Seat Projection

Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll (234 Assembly Seats)

  • BJP+: 114-127 seats
  • DMK+: 104-114 seats
  • TVK: 6-12 seats
  • OTH: 1-6 seats

The projection suggests the BJP-led alliance may cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, though the DMK-led alliance is expected to remain close, indicating a competitive contest across constituencies.

Tight Electoral Fight

The opinion poll indicates that the margin between the two main alliances is not very wide, which means the final result could depend on performance in key swing constituencies.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase for all 234 seats. The results will be declared on May 4 along with West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

The outcome will decide whether the BJP-led alliance is able to expand its presence in the state or if the DMK-led front manages to hold ground.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Opinion Polls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll Shows BJP Alliance Ahead, DMK Close Behind In 234-Seat Contest
Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll Shows BJP Alliance Ahead, DMK Close Behind In 234-Seat Contest
Election
Assam Opinion Poll Shows BJP Ahead, Congress Struggles To Close Gap
Assam Opinion Poll Shows BJP Ahead, Congress Struggles To Close Gap
Election
Election Dates 2026 LIVE: Results On May 4 For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu And Bengal Elections
Election Dates 2026 LIVE: Results On May 4 For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu And Bengal Elections
Election
Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Poll Schedule For 5 States, West Bengal Only State To Have 2 Phases
Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Poll Schedule For 5 States, Bengal Only State To Have 2 Phases
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget