LPG Crisis Hits Gig Workers, Food Delivery Orders Drop Amid Gas Shortage

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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global LPG supplies, and its impact is now being felt in India, where gig workers say their earnings have fallen sharply due to a shortage of commercial gas cylinders. According to the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union, restaurants, dhabas, cloud kitchens and street food vendors are struggling to operate, resulting in fewer orders on food delivery platforms. Workers claim the crisis has reduced daily income, increased waiting time for deliveries and made it harder to manage household expenses, prompting demands for government support and social security measures.

Orders Fall As LPG Shortage Hits Food Outlets

The union said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has affected food businesses across several cities, forcing many outlets to limit operations or shut temporarily. This has directly reduced the number of orders on food delivery platforms.

Gig worker Sanjay Kumar said orders have dropped significantly compared to earlier. He said he now has to wait much longer to get delivery requests. Earlier, he used to complete 30-40 orders a day, but the number has now fallen to around 20-25. He added that payments based on distance have also reduced, while many kitchens are unable to cook due to lack of gas. According to him, commercial cylinders are being sold in the black market for nearly Rs 4,000, which is too expensive for most workers.

Ajit Singh said he earlier completed nearly 50 orders in a day, but now manages only around 35. Living in rented accommodation in Delhi, he said daily expenses have increased and food at roadside eateries has become costlier. He added that even getting proper meals has become difficult, while arranging a gas cylinder for home use is also a challenge.

Workers Demand Government Support

Several gig workers said their income has dropped sharply as orders decline. One worker said that although he uses an electric stove at home, the fall in orders has affected his earnings and made it difficult to run the household. Many workers said they depend on daily income and cannot afford long periods of low orders.

Another worker said the government claims there is no shortage of LPG, but the situation on the ground is different. He urged Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to review the situation personally, saying cylinders are being sold for nearly Rs 4,000 in some places.

Syed Alam said he earlier delivered more than 50 orders daily and earned Rs 1,800 every day, but now struggles to earn even Rs 1,000 despite working for nearly 15 hours. He said fewer orders and lower payouts have made survival difficult, and he is now considering buying an induction stove to reduce household expenses.

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