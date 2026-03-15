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HomeSportsCricketBCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana headlined the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Legends Rahul Dravid & Mithali Raj received lifetime achievement honours.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 09:36 PM (IST)
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BCCI Naman Awards 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gathered the elite of the cricketing fraternity in the capital today to celebrate the Naman Awards 2026. This annual gala serves as the definitive recognition of excellence across international, domestic, and age-group cricket. This year’s ceremony was particularly poignant, as it balanced the celebration of rising superstars like Shubman Gill and Ayush Mhatre with the legendary contributions of figures such as Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj.

Highlights Of BCCI Naman Awards 2026

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 honored Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their massive contributions to Indian cricket. Shubman Gill received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer), while Smriti Mandhana made history by winning the women's equivalent for the fifth time.

Rising stars were also celebrated, with Harshit Rana and N Sree Charani earning Best International Debut honors in their respective categories. Domestically, Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre was recognized as the best limited-overs all-rounder, highlighting India's strong talent pipeline.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men: Shubman Gill

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men: Harshit Rana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women: N Sree Charani

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Deepti Sharma

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Suchith J (Nagaland)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: R Jashwanth Shreeram (Puducherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Puducherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Pritam Raj (Bihar)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25: Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2024-25: Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha C A)

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026?

Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj were honored with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their significant contributions to Indian cricket.

Who won the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men)?

Shubman Gill received the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024-25 season.

Which player made history by winning the women's Best International Cricketer award multiple times?

Smriti Mandhana made history by winning the women's Best International Cricketer award for the fifth time.

Who were recognized as the Best International Debut players?

Harshit Rana and N Sree Charani earned the Best International Debut honors in their respective men's and women's categories.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Naman Awards BCCI NAMAN Awards 2026 BCCI Naman Award Winners Best International Cricketer
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