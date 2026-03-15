BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners

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BCCI Naman Awards 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gathered the elite of the cricketing fraternity in the capital today to celebrate the Naman Awards 2026. This annual gala serves as the definitive recognition of excellence across international, domestic, and age-group cricket. This year’s ceremony was particularly poignant, as it balanced the celebration of rising superstars like Shubman Gill and Ayush Mhatre with the legendary contributions of figures such as Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj.

Highlights Of BCCI Naman Awards 2026

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 honored Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their massive contributions to Indian cricket. Shubman Gill received the Polly Umrigar Award (Best Men's International Cricketer), while Smriti Mandhana made history by winning the women's equivalent for the fifth time.

Rising stars were also celebrated, with Harshit Rana and N Sree Charani earning Best International Debut honors in their respective categories. Domestically, Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre was recognized as the best limited-overs all-rounder, highlighting India's strong talent pipeline.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men: Shubman Gill

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men: Harshit Rana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women: N Sree Charani

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women: Deepti Sharma

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Suchith J (Nagaland)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: R Jashwanth Shreeram (Puducherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Puducherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Pritam Raj (Bihar)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25: Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2024-25: Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha C A)