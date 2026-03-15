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HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump Says No Deal Now, Fresh Strikes Hit Iran

Donald Trump Says No Deal Now, Fresh Strikes Hit Iran

A tanker was seen loading oil at Iran’s Kharg Island, according to vessel-tracking platform TankerTrackers, just two days after US strikes targeted military facilities in the area.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
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Tensions in the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran escalated further after fresh strikes and missile exchanges were reported across the region. US President Donald Trump said Washington was not ready for any deal, even as American and Israeli forces carried out attacks near Isfahan. New satellite tracking data also showed oil activity continuing at Iran’s Kharg Island despite recent strikes. Missile attacks were reported in Israel and the UAE, while diplomatic tensions rose after Israel denied reports of planned talks with Lebanon. Casualties have also been reported as the conflict intensifies.

Strikes, Missiles And Oil Activity

A tanker was seen loading oil at Iran’s Kharg Island, according to vessel-tracking platform TankerTrackers, just two days after US strikes targeted military facilities in the area.

In Israel, a rocket landed in the Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan areas of greater Tel Aviv, injuring four people, emergency services said. Local officials confirmed damage to buildings after the strike.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar rejected reports claiming the government was preparing for direct talks with Lebanon. He also denied speculation that Israel had informed the United States it was running low on missile interceptors.

UAE Intercepts Missiles, Casualties Reported

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said four ballistic missiles and six drones were shot down, adding that since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28, air defences have intercepted 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones.

Authorities in the UAE confirmed that at least six people have been killed and 142 injured in Iranian attacks during the conflict.

The situation across the region remains volatile, with continued strikes, missile launches and military alerts raising fears of further escalation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Energy Crisis Iran Israel War Iran War
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