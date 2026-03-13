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HomeAuto2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

The new generation Creta is due in 2027 and will be larger than the current Creta in fact it will be much larger than any of the SUVs around its class with a length of 4.5m being expected.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new-generation Creta from Hyundai could feature a futuristic look, with styling inspired by the Ioniq 9, while also being larger.

The new generation Creta is due in 2027 and will be larger than the current Creta, in fact, it will be much larger than any of the SUVs in its class, with a length of 4.5m being expected.

The new generation Creta will also have Pixel-style headlights, aerodynamic design details and a boxy but futuristic look, kind of like the Ioniq 9 SUV.

2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

What the 2027 Creta might look like, based on Ioniq 9 stylings (Image: ABP Live AI)

Platform And Powertrain

The new Creta will shift to the K3 platform as the new Seltos, which will mean more space, comfort and better handling plus ride quality.

The shift to the new platform will also mean a hybrid variant, which could be at the launch of the car along with petrol, diesel and a turbo petrol variant.

Features And Technology

Expect the new Creta to be even more premium than before and have loads of features, while some would be from the premium cars like the Ioniq 5.

The new generation Creta would be one of the most anticipated cars of the next year and will be the most important car being the current best-selling car from Hyundai India.

2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

Inside, like the new Venue, the electronics and the infotainment system would be revised and up-to-date with OTA updates and more.

There would be larger screens like the Venue and more technology.

All in all, this promises to be a huge change for the best-selling Hyundai.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the new generation Creta expected to be released?

The new generation Creta is slated for release in 2027. It's expected to be a significant update from the current model.

How will the size of the new Creta compare to the current model?

The new Creta will be significantly larger than the current model, with an expected length of 4.5m. This will make it one of the largest SUVs in its class.

What kind of platform will the new Creta use?

The new Creta will move to the K3 platform, shared with the new Seltos. This platform is expected to improve space, comfort, handling, and ride quality.

What powertrain options will be available for the new Creta?

The new Creta is expected to offer a hybrid variant at launch, alongside petrol, diesel, and a turbo petrol option. This aligns with the shift to the new K3 platform.

What design elements can be expected on the new Creta?

The new Creta will feature a futuristic look inspired by the Ioniq 9, with pixel-style headlights and aerodynamic details. It will have a boxy yet modern aesthetic.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Hyundai Creta Creta Next Gen Suv
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