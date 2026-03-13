2027 Hyundai Creta: Next-Gen SUV To Be Larger With Futuristic Design

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The new-generation Creta from Hyundai could feature a futuristic look, with styling inspired by the Ioniq 9, while also being larger.

The new generation Creta is due in 2027 and will be larger than the current Creta, in fact, it will be much larger than any of the SUVs in its class, with a length of 4.5m being expected.

The new generation Creta will also have Pixel-style headlights, aerodynamic design details and a boxy but futuristic look, kind of like the Ioniq 9 SUV.

What the 2027 Creta might look like, based on Ioniq 9 stylings (Image: ABP Live AI)

Platform And Powertrain

The new Creta will shift to the K3 platform as the new Seltos, which will mean more space, comfort and better handling plus ride quality.

The shift to the new platform will also mean a hybrid variant, which could be at the launch of the car along with petrol, diesel and a turbo petrol variant.

Features And Technology

Expect the new Creta to be even more premium than before and have loads of features, while some would be from the premium cars like the Ioniq 5.

The new generation Creta would be one of the most anticipated cars of the next year and will be the most important car being the current best-selling car from Hyundai India.

Inside, like the new Venue, the electronics and the infotainment system would be revised and up-to-date with OTA updates and more.

There would be larger screens like the Venue and more technology.

All in all, this promises to be a huge change for the best-selling Hyundai.