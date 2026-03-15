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HomeElectionElection Dates 2026: EC Announces Poll Schedule For 5 States, West Bengal Only State To Have 2 Phases

Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Poll Schedule For 5 States, West Bengal Only State To Have 2 Phases

The Election Commission has announced assembly poll dates for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Check out date of vote count as well.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 04:53 PM (IST)

Election Dates 2026:The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory, formally setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle across key regions. The elections will be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Addressing a press conference, the poll body unveiled the dates for polling and counting, with voting in these states and the UT set to be conducted in April.

The vote count will take place on May 4.

ALSO READ: Election Dates 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Elections 2026 Dates: Check Out Details For 5 States

The assembly elections in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and April 29 in two phases, while Kerala will vote on April 9 in one phase. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls on April 23 in one phase, Assam on April 9 in one phase, and Puducherry on April 9.

As mentioned earlier, the vote count will take place on May 4. 

With the announcement now in place, the Model Code of Conduct takes effect immediately in poll-bound regions. Political parties are expected to intensify campaign activity as the election calendar is now official.

Ahead of the announcement, authorities had already completed the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in all five states and Puducherry. The final electoral rolls were also published, paving the way for the Election Commission to declare the election timetable.

More details on nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature and counting will be updated as per the Election Commission’s notification.

Why 2 Phases For West Bengal Instead Of 8?

It should be noted that the 2021 Legislative Elections in West Bengal, delayed by a year due to COVID-induced lockdowns, unfolded in a total of eight phases. This time around, however, the EC has decided to go ahead with just two phases. For this, the EC cited 'convenience' as the reason. 

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About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Kerala Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 Assam Election 2026 Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Election 2026 TN Election 2026
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