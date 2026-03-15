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HomeNewsWorldNetanyahu Counts Fingers On Camera, Drinks Coffee In New Video To Dismiss Death Rumours

Netanyahu Counts Fingers On Camera, Drinks Coffee In New Video To Dismiss Death Rumours

The controversy escalated when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement, carried by Iranian state media, referring to the “unknown fate of the Zionist criminal PM”

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
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Israel has released fresh footage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after rumours about his death spread online alongside claims that a viral video showing him with six fingers was created using artificial intelligence. The speculation intensified after a statement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps referred to the “unknown fate” of the Israeli leader, prompting widespread discussion on social media. Israeli officials dismissed the claims as false, saying the prime minister was safe and that the newly shared video was intended to counter misinformation circulating online.

 

In the video shared on his official account, Netanyahu is seen in a cafe, drinking coffee and interacting with people around him while responding to the viral controversy over a clip that appeared to show him with six fingers. During the interaction, he jokingly asks whether people want to count his fingers and briefly shows his hand to the camera, apparently addressing the speculation. He also thanks people for the coffee, raises a toast and delivers a short message urging citizens to follow Home Front Command instructions and stay close to protected areas, while saying Israel is continuing operations against Iran.

IRGC warning

The controversy escalated when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement, carried by Iranian state media, referring to the “unknown fate of the Zionist criminal prime minister”. The remarks hinted at instability within Israel and suggested uncertainty over whether Netanyahu had been assassinated or had fled to Berlin.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said, further raising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Netanyahu’s office later rejected the reports, calling them baseless and confirming that the prime minister was safe.

Six-Finger Video Row

Speculation grew further after a video posted on Netanyahu’s official X account appeared to show him with six fingers, prompting claims that the footage had been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.

The clip spread widely online, with some users also pointing to the lack of recent posts from his son Yair Netanyahu since March 9, suggesting without evidence that something had happened to the family. 

However, X’s AI chatbot Grok rejected the theory, saying the video was authentic and that the apparent extra finger was likely the result of a visual illusion rather than digital editing.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later described the assassination rumours as “fake news” and said the newly released footage was meant to put an end to the misinformation, adding that Netanyahu was “fine”.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu Energy Crisis Iran Israel War Iran War Netanyahu Death Rumor
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