New Best Selling EV But What's The Real Range Of Mahindra XEV 9S?

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The XEV 9S has climbed to the top of the charts while not having the coupe roofline of the BE6 or the XEV 9e but being more practical plus aggressive pricing has helped.

So, while the XEV 9S is getting more popular, what's the range like in the real world?

Range

The XEV 9S comes in three battery packs but we have had the biggest 79kwh one for testing.





The top-end XEV 9S has a claimed 679km range but the real world figure is lower than that but still beats other big luxury EVs too.

We tried with all of the modes but mostly kept it in range mode and had the highest level regen braking on.

As a result we got 470km which is quite impressive in the real world since it betters most EVs at this price point.

It is also more efficient than the XEV 9e but the difference is small.





The range then is excellent but in terms of the driving experience too, the XEV 9s is quick, comfortable while slightly having more roll than the XEV 9e.

The performance is huge and it also is pretty specious for such a big car even though the third row is very cramped.

The cabin design with the three screens has the wow factor but hard plastics still remain.

However, with high range, space and power, the XEV 9s is indeed a good value buy if looking for an EV at this price plus there are two other battery packs below. However, the larger one delivers 470km which is ample enough for long trips.