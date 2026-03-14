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HomeAutoNew Best Selling EV But What's The Real Range Of Mahindra XEV 9S?

New Best Selling EV But What's The Real Range Of Mahindra XEV 9S?

The top-end XEV 9S has a claimed 679km range but the real world figure is lower than that but still beats other big luxury EVs too. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 09:26 PM (IST)
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The XEV 9S has climbed to the top of the charts while not having the coupe roofline of the BE6 or the XEV 9e but being more practical plus aggressive pricing has helped. 

So, while the XEV 9S is getting more popular, what's the range like in the real world? 

Range

The XEV 9S comes in three battery packs but we have had the biggest 79kwh one for testing. 


New Best Selling EV But What's The Real Range Of Mahindra XEV 9S?

The top-end XEV 9S has a claimed 679km range but the real world figure is lower than that but still beats other big luxury EVs too. 

We tried with all of the modes but mostly kept it in range mode and had the highest level regen braking on. 

As a result we got 470km which is quite impressive in the real world since it betters most EVs at this price point. 

It is also more efficient than the XEV 9e but the difference is small. 


New Best Selling EV But What's The Real Range Of Mahindra XEV 9S?

The range then is excellent but in terms of the driving experience too, the XEV 9s is quick, comfortable while slightly having more roll than the XEV 9e. 

The performance is huge and it also is pretty specious for such a big car even though the third row is very cramped. 

The cabin design with the three screens has the wow factor but hard plastics still remain. 

However, with high range, space and power, the XEV 9s is indeed a good value buy if looking for an EV at this price plus there are two other battery packs below. However, the larger one delivers 470km which is ample enough for long trips. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the real-world range of the XEV 9S?

With the largest 79kWh battery pack, the XEV 9S achieved a real-world range of 470km. This figure is impressive and beats most EVs at a similar price point.

How does the XEV 9S's range compare to other EVs?

The XEV 9S's real-world range of 470km is excellent for its price point and surpasses many other EVs. It is also more efficient than the XEV 9e, though the difference is minor.

What contributes to the XEV 9S's popularity?

The XEV 9S has become popular due to its practicality and aggressive pricing, even without a coupe roofline. Its excellent real-world range also adds to its appeal.

Is the XEV 9S a good value buy?

Yes, the XEV 9S is considered a good value buy, offering high range, ample space, and strong performance for its price. It's a practical EV choice for long trips.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra XEV 9S New Best Selling EV What's The Real Range Mahindra XEV 9s Range
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