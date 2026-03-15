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HomeCitiesDelhi Introduces New Policy For Commercial LPG Cylinder Distribution Amid Shortage

Delhi Introduces New Policy For Commercial LPG Cylinder Distribution Amid Shortage

Distribution will be made strictly on the basis of booking, and the quantity supplied to each establishment will be decided on the basis of its average consumption over the past three months.

By : Balram Pandey | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
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The Delhi government has announced a new policy to regulate the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders in the national capital after supply shortages prompted authorities to introduce controlled allocation. Under the revised system, part of the daily stock will be supplied based on priority categories to ensure that essential services such as hospitals, schools and transport facilities continue to receive uninterrupted fuel. Officials said the move aims to manage limited availability, prevent hoarding and maintain fair distribution among different sectors until the supply situation returns to normal.

Controlled Supply Plan

The Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the Delhi government has issued fresh guidelines governing the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders across the city following reports of reduced availability in recent days.

Under the new arrangement, around 20% of the nearly 9,000 commercial LPG cylinders of 19-kg capacity sold daily in Delhi will now be placed under controlled distribution. This means roughly 1,800 cylinders per day will be supplied according to priority categories instead of open market demand.

Officials said distribution will be made strictly on the basis of booking, and the quantity supplied to each establishment will be decided on the basis of its average consumption over the past three months in order to prevent hoarding.

Authorities also clarified that supply will mainly be limited to 19-kg cylinders, while 5-kg commercial cylinders will not be supplied during the restriction period.

Priority Categories Fixed

The policy sets out a priority list for supply. Schools, hospitals, railways and airports will receive full requirement, although an internal adjustment of about 200 cylinders per day will be made within the overall allocation.

Government and PSU institutions and their canteens will see a cut of about 236 cylinders, while restaurants and eateries will face the biggest reduction of nearly 762 cylinders per day.

Hotels, guest houses and hospitality units will see a reduction of about 72 cylinders, while dairy units, bakeries and sweet shops will face a cut of around 200 cylinders.

Caterers and banquet halls will see a reduction of about 162 cylinders, dry-cleaning, packaging and pharmaceutical units about 18 cylinders, and sports stadiums and other establishments around 150 cylinders per day.

Officials said the controlled system will remain in place until supply improves.

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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 09:34 PM (IST)
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