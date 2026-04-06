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HomeAutoMarch 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

Following the Punch and Nexon is the Creta which remains a strong seller. While volumes have just dropped a bit, they still remain very strong.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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In terms of March 2026 sales, new Tata Punch post its facelift launch has overtaken the Nexon. The new Punch sold nearly 21,000 units with sales of 20,977 units which is more than the Nexon at 19,810 units. The Nexon still is the third largest selling car in India but the Punch has now become the best selling SUV in India right now.

Strong Competition Across the Segment

Following the Punch and Nexon is the Creta which remains a strong seller while volumes have just dropped a bit but still remain very strong and is of course the best selling 4m plus SUV again which means it still holds onto the crown.

Maruti Suzuki isn't far behind with its Brezza and Fronx continuing to get 16,000/15,000 plus sales each. Then we have the Scorpio N which continues to hold fort with sales of 14.5k units plus.


March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

Then the Kia Sonet holds a strong 12,000 plus sales but then you have a long list of SUVs entering the club. The 11,000 plus sales club now has the Venue, Victoris and the Seltos which being new SUVs has resulted in strong sales.


March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

SUV Demand Remains Strong

All these SUVs have been launched recently and have been accepted well into the market with Seltos gaining volumes month on month. For now, the Punch has been the new SUV champion and while below that, various new SUVs are gaining in with strong volumes. The SUV market still remains the most increasing and sought after.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best-selling SUV in India as of March 2026?

As of March 2026, the Tata Punch has become the best-selling SUV in India, overtaking the Nexon in sales.

How did the Tata Punch perform in sales in March 2026?

The new Tata Punch sold nearly 21,000 units in March 2026, with exact sales figures at 20,977 units.

Which SUV is the third largest selling car in India as of March 2026?

The Tata Nexon remains the third largest selling car in India, with sales of 19,810 units in March 2026.

Which SUV is the best-selling 4m+ SUV in India?

The Hyundai Creta holds the title of the best-selling 4m+ SUV in India, despite a slight drop in volumes.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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SUV Seltos Punch Venue Top Suvs In March March Suv Sales
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