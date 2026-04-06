March 2026 SUV Sales: Punch Leads, Seltos, And Venue Surge

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In terms of March 2026 sales, new Tata Punch post its facelift launch has overtaken the Nexon. The new Punch sold nearly 21,000 units with sales of 20,977 units which is more than the Nexon at 19,810 units. The Nexon still is the third largest selling car in India but the Punch has now become the best selling SUV in India right now.

Strong Competition Across the Segment

Following the Punch and Nexon is the Creta which remains a strong seller while volumes have just dropped a bit but still remain very strong and is of course the best selling 4m plus SUV again which means it still holds onto the crown.

Maruti Suzuki isn't far behind with its Brezza and Fronx continuing to get 16,000/15,000 plus sales each. Then we have the Scorpio N which continues to hold fort with sales of 14.5k units plus.





Then the Kia Sonet holds a strong 12,000 plus sales but then you have a long list of SUVs entering the club. The 11,000 plus sales club now has the Venue, Victoris and the Seltos which being new SUVs has resulted in strong sales.





SUV Demand Remains Strong

All these SUVs have been launched recently and have been accepted well into the market with Seltos gaining volumes month on month. For now, the Punch has been the new SUV champion and while below that, various new SUVs are gaining in with strong volumes. The SUV market still remains the most increasing and sought after.