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HomeAutoSkoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 

Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 

The 1.0 TSI now gets a 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the old 6 speed automatic. The 1.5 TSI now is available with a 7 speed DSG only. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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Skoda has launched the new Kushaq facelift and prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh. The top-end is Rs 18.99 lakh. 

Here we will discuss whether you should stretch to the 1.5 TSI or go for the 1.0 TSI AT. 

What Is The Right Choice For You?

The 1.0 TSI now gets a 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the old 6 speed automatic. The 1.5 TSI now is available with a 7 speed DSG only. 


Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 

First of all, the Kushaq 1.5 TSI is only available towards the topend variants which means Prestige and Monte Carlo hence if at a lower budget, the 1.0 makes more sense with the automatic starting at Rs 12.6 lakh. 

Anyways going to the top-end models, the difference gets lower between the topend 1.0 TSI AT and the 1.5 TSI AT. 

The 1.0 TSI automatic is Rs 17.5 lakh for the Prestige variant while the top-end is Rs 17.89 lakh for the Monte Carlo. 

Similarly the top-end the 1.5 TSI is Rs 18.79 lakh for the Prestige and Rs 18.99 lakh for the Monte Carlo. 

Hence, the price difference is around Rs 1 lakh or slightly more between the 1.5 and 1.0 TSI automatics. 

The 1.0 TSI is more efficient and makes sense for city use while being more relaxed but the 1.5 TSI is more refined and has much more power as well. So for enthusiasts the 1.5 TSI makes sense with a small price gap while the 1.0 will be enough for most if looking at more efficiency/everyday city driving.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The new Skoda Kushaq facelift starts at Rs 10.69 lakh. The top-end model is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh.

What are the transmission options for the Skoda Kushaq facelift?

The 1.0 TSI now features an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5 TSI is exclusively available with a 7-speed DSG.

Is the 1.5 TSI engine available in lower variants?

No, the 1.5 TSI engine is only offered in the higher Prestige and Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq facelift.

What is the price difference between the 1.0 TSI AT and 1.5 TSI AT top-end models?

The price difference between the top-end 1.0 TSI AT and 1.5 TSI AT models is approximately Rs 1 lakh.

Which engine option is better for city driving and efficiency?

The 1.0 TSI is more efficient and suitable for city driving, offering a relaxed experience. The 1.5 TSI provides more refinement and power for enthusiasts.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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Skoda Kushaq Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 
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