Skoda Kushaq Facelift 1.0 Vs 1.5 TSI Price Comparison 

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Skoda has launched the new Kushaq facelift and prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh. The top-end is Rs 18.99 lakh.

Here we will discuss whether you should stretch to the 1.5 TSI or go for the 1.0 TSI AT.

What Is The Right Choice For You?

The 1.0 TSI now gets a 8 speed torque converter automatic gearbox which replaces the old 6 speed automatic. The 1.5 TSI now is available with a 7 speed DSG only.





First of all, the Kushaq 1.5 TSI is only available towards the topend variants which means Prestige and Monte Carlo hence if at a lower budget, the 1.0 makes more sense with the automatic starting at Rs 12.6 lakh.

Anyways going to the top-end models, the difference gets lower between the topend 1.0 TSI AT and the 1.5 TSI AT.

The 1.0 TSI automatic is Rs 17.5 lakh for the Prestige variant while the top-end is Rs 17.89 lakh for the Monte Carlo.

Similarly the top-end the 1.5 TSI is Rs 18.79 lakh for the Prestige and Rs 18.99 lakh for the Monte Carlo.

Hence, the price difference is around Rs 1 lakh or slightly more between the 1.5 and 1.0 TSI automatics.

The 1.0 TSI is more efficient and makes sense for city use while being more relaxed but the 1.5 TSI is more refined and has much more power as well. So for enthusiasts the 1.5 TSI makes sense with a small price gap while the 1.0 will be enough for most if looking at more efficiency/everyday city driving.