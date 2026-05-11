Stricter emission norms are coming, and hybrid technology is essential as diesel sales are a backbone for Mahindra. Hybrids offer better fuel efficiency, helping meet these norms.
Mahindra Planning Hybrids To Add To Their Range With 7XO
Hybrid technology could be the next major step for Mahindra & Mahindra as its performance-focused petrol SUVs look for better efficiency in changing market conditions.
- Mahindra plans hybrid tech to boost popular diesel SUV sales.
- Hybrid XUV 7XO will offer silent EV mode at low speeds.
- Hybrid powertrains promise greater fuel efficiency for Mahindra.
Mahindra currently has EVs and diesels plus hybrids, with diesel being very popular. However, with stricter norms coming soon, hybrid technology is something that is needed since diesel sales are a backbone for the carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra sells more diesel SUVs, and with the market changing, hybrids are the way to go. Mahindra, with its new platform, is already ready for EV and hybrid, plus it is future-proof, but for its big SUVs, a hybrid could be added soon as well.
Hybrid Tech Could Be The Next Big Step
Currently, the XUV 7XO has a turbo petrol and diesel, while the XEV 9e is, of course, a born EV with an electric powertrain. The hybrid powertrain will most probably be on the XUV 7XO and will come with an electric motor, which enables you to drive at low speeds in complete silence.
In EV mode, the XUV 7XO hybrid will mostly be driven at city speeds, which is the main highlight of a hybrid. Along with that, the XUV 7XO hybrid will have much more fuel efficiency that is yet to be seen on any petrol Mahindra.
Better Efficiency, More Volumes
Thus, it will help in more fuel-efficient Mahindra cars and, along with its EVs, help in meeting stricter norms, and improve the fuel efficiency drastically.
Current Mahindra petrol engines, which are big on performance, have lower fuel efficiency, but a hybrid will change that and add more volumes to the SUV sales range.
We expect the XUV 7XO hybrid to be launched first, and most likely, it will be the first hybrid Mahindra offering.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Mahindra focusing on hybrid technology?
Which Mahindra model is likely to get a hybrid powertrain first?
The XUV 7XO is expected to be the first Mahindra model to feature a hybrid powertrain. It will likely be the company's first hybrid offering.
What are the benefits of the XUV 7XO hybrid?
The XUV 7XO hybrid will enable silent driving at low speeds using its electric motor. It will also offer significantly improved fuel efficiency compared to current petrol Mahindras.
How will hybrid technology affect Mahindra's SUV sales?
Hybrid technology will make Mahindra SUVs more fuel-efficient, potentially increasing sales volumes. This addresses the lower fuel efficiency of current performance-oriented petrol engines.