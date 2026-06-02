India’s EV Market Hits New Peak Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EV sales hit record high, driven by fuel price increases.

Tata leads EV sales; Maruti, Mahindra, MG show strong growth.

New EV launches and lower running costs boost demand.

Relentless price hikes in fuel and CNG has forced customers to look at other alternatives including EVs with highest ever sales for them. May 2026 had the highest ever 26,221 units sales which surpassed the April sales at 25,250 units. Year on year sales grew by a whopping 80 percent.

It seems that EVs are now attractive with lower running cost, no fuel issues and better performance.

Tata Leads as Maruti, Mahindra and MG Gain Momentum

Tata Motors which have the highest range of EVs record it's sales at above 10,000 units followed by Mahindra and JSW MG at more than 6,000 units and just below 5000 units.

Maruti Suzuki also had its best ever month with only one EV being on sale with the eVitara having sales of more than 1500 units closely followed by Vinfast which has been maintaining a steady 1200 units plus sales. Others like BYD, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Kia are in the three digits.





Also Read : New Honda City Facelift Hybrid Review And Real Mileage

More Launches Boost Demand

While charging infrastructure still has many issue, the price hikes in petrol as well as diesel has increased EV demand along with numerous launches in this space.

Even Toyota entered the EV space recently with the Urban Cruiser Ebella while more carmakers will soon come as well.

The best selling EVs continue to be the Punch EV, Nexon EV and Harrier EV while Mahindra has seen strong demand for its XEV 9e and 9S along with the MG Windsor being the best selling car for them.





Also Read : Rs 23.6 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 EV Alternatives To Consider