Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

Mahindra & Mahindra has already introduced the XUV 7X0, which serves as a key refresh of the Mahindra XUV700, while the Roxx continues to perform well alongside the Mahindra Scorpio N. Now, the carmaker is planning an aggressive expansion with as many as 16 new SUVs slated for launch by 2031, covering both ICE and EV segments.

New Platform, Big Expansion Plans

Of these, around 10 are expected to be ICE models, including completely new vehicles as well as updates to existing ones, while the rest will be electric offerings.

The central highlight of this strategy will be the new NU_IQ monocoque platform, which will underpin a host of upcoming SUVs, including those showcased during the previous Independence Day event. Each of these models will be positioned across Mahindra’s established sub-brands such as Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV, and its BEV lineup.

This also means that the sub-4 metre SUV based on the Vision S concept will be part of the Scorpio brand rather than the Bolero lineup. Other upcoming models are expected to include the Vision X and Vision T, among several more.

Mahindra is also aiming to enter new SUV segments through this expanded portfolio, introducing fresh ICE offerings while targeting a broader market.

Vision S Expected To Arrive By 2027

The flexibility of the NU_IQ platform will allow the company to offer petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains, helping it scale up sales in India. The rollout is expected to begin with the production version of the Vision S, likely to arrive by 2027 as the first of the new-generation launches.