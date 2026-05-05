Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch as many as 16 new SUVs by 2031, covering both ICE and EV segments.
Explorer
Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand
Mahindra plans 16 new SUVs by 2031 across ICE and EV segments. Built on the new NU_IQ platform, the lineup will span multiple brands, with the Vision S expected to lead launches from 2027.
- Mahindra plans 16 new SUV launches by 2031.
- New monocoque NU_IQ platform to underpin many upcoming SUVs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many new SUVs is Mahindra planning to launch by 2031?
What is the NU_IQ platform?
The NU_IQ is a new monocoque platform that will underpin a host of upcoming Mahindra SUVs, offering flexibility for petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains.
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