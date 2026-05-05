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HomeAutoMahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

Mahindra plans 16 new SUVs by 2031 across ICE and EV segments. Built on the new NU_IQ platform, the lineup will span multiple brands, with the Vision S expected to lead launches from 2027.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 May 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahindra plans 16 new SUV launches by 2031.
  • New monocoque NU_IQ platform to underpin many upcoming SUVs.

Mahindra & Mahindra has already introduced the XUV 7X0, which serves as a key refresh of the Mahindra XUV700, while the Roxx continues to perform well alongside the Mahindra Scorpio N. Now, the carmaker is planning an aggressive expansion with as many as 16 new SUVs slated for launch by 2031, covering both ICE and EV segments.

New Platform, Big Expansion Plans

Of these, around 10 are expected to be ICE models, including completely new vehicles as well as updates to existing ones, while the rest will be electric offerings.

The central highlight of this strategy will be the new NU_IQ monocoque platform, which will underpin a host of upcoming SUVs, including those showcased during the previous Independence Day event. Each of these models will be positioned across Mahindra’s established sub-brands such as Scorpio, Bolero, Thar, XUV, and its BEV lineup.

This also means that the sub-4 metre SUV based on the Vision S concept will be part of the Scorpio brand rather than the Bolero lineup. Other upcoming models are expected to include the Vision X and Vision T, among several more.

Mahindra is also aiming to enter new SUV segments through this expanded portfolio, introducing fresh ICE offerings while targeting a broader market.

Vision S Expected To Arrive By 2027

Mahindra To Bring In Many New SUVs Including Vision S As Part Of Scorpio Brand

The flexibility of the NU_IQ platform will allow the company to offer petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains, helping it scale up sales in India. The rollout is expected to begin with the production version of the Vision S, likely to arrive by 2027 as the first of the new-generation launches.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many new SUVs is Mahindra planning to launch by 2031?

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch as many as 16 new SUVs by 2031, covering both ICE and EV segments.

What is the NU_IQ platform?

The NU_IQ is a new monocoque platform that will underpin a host of upcoming Mahindra SUVs, offering flexibility for petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Scorpio Bolero Xuv Thar Mahindra Plans 16 New SUVs NU_IQ Platform Vision S
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