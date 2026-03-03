Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices extended their rally on Tuesday, rising for a fifth consecutive session in global markets amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in energy prices.

Trading on the MCX will remain shut during the first half on Tuesday due to Holi, with the evening session resuming at 5 pm.

Safe-haven demand strengthened as escalating conflict in West Asia heightened concerns over global supply chains and inflationary pressures in the US, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

In international markets, spot gold advanced 0.8 per cent to $5,360 per ounce, while US gold futures gained around 1 per cent. Spot silver rose approximately 1.9 per cent to $91.11 per ounce.

The dollar index rose 0.19 per cent to 98.57, limiting further upside in bullion as a stronger greenback makes gold costlier for overseas buyers.

Geopolitical risks intensified after US President Donald Trump said the military offensive against Iran would continue as long as necessary. Reports indicated that Tehran targeted oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel announced a “wave of strikes” on Iranian command centres.

Concerns over disruptions to oil supplies pushed crude prices higher. US crude futures rose 1.4 per cent to $72.23, while Brent crude gained 1.87 per cent to $79.2 per barrel in early Tuesday trade.

Investors are now closely watching key US data points, including Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and unemployment figures, for signals on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Gold has surged nearly 25 per cent so far in 2026, following a 64 per cent rally last year, supported by strong central bank purchases, ETF inflows and concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 3