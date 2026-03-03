Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Middle East Tensions Continue To Push Gold Prices Today (Mar 3), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Middle East Tensions Continue To Push Gold Prices Today (Mar 3), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 3) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices extended their rally on Tuesday, rising for a fifth consecutive session in global markets amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East and a sharp rise in energy prices.

Trading on the MCX will remain shut during the first half on Tuesday due to Holi, with the evening session resuming at 5 pm.

Safe-haven demand strengthened as escalating conflict in West Asia heightened concerns over global supply chains and inflationary pressures in the US, potentially prompting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

In international markets, spot gold advanced 0.8 per cent to $5,360 per ounce, while US gold futures gained around 1 per cent. Spot silver rose approximately 1.9 per cent to $91.11 per ounce.

The dollar index rose 0.19 per cent to 98.57, limiting further upside in bullion as a stronger greenback makes gold costlier for overseas buyers.

Geopolitical risks intensified after US President Donald Trump said the military offensive against Iran would continue as long as necessary. Reports indicated that Tehran targeted oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel announced a “wave of strikes” on Iranian command centres.

Concerns over disruptions to oil supplies pushed crude prices higher. US crude futures rose 1.4 per cent to $72.23, while Brent crude gained 1.87 per cent to $79.2 per barrel in early Tuesday trade.

Investors are now closely watching key US data points, including Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and unemployment figures, for signals on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Gold has surged nearly 25 per cent so far in 2026, following a 64 per cent rally last year, supported by strong central bank purchases, ETF inflows and concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,017

22 Karat- 15,600

18 Karat- 12,767

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 17,073

22 Karat- 15,650

18 Karat- 13,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,002

22 Karat- 15,585

18 Karat- 12,752

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,002

22 Karat- 15,585

18 Karat- 12,752

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,002

22 Karat- 15,585

18 Karat- 12,752

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 17,002

22 Karat- 15,585

18 Karat- 12,752

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 17,002 15,585 12,752
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 17,007 15,590 12,757
Gold Rate in Indore 17,007 15,590 12,757
Gold Rate in Lucknow 17,017 15,600 12,767
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 17,073 15,650 13,400
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 17,002 15,585 12,752
Gold Rate in Mysore 17,002 15,585 12,752
Gold Rate in Kanpur 17,017 15,600 12,767
Gold Rate in Salem 17,073 15,650 13,400
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 17,002 15,585 12,752
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 17,002 15,585 12,752
Gold Rate in Patna 17,007 15,590 12,757

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
