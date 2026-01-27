Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MG Majestor Spy Images Show Off The SUV's Huge Road Presence

MG Majestor Spy Images Show Off The SUV’s Huge Road Presence

It has a huge new grille being layered with gloss black while it also has vertical LED headlights. You can also see the slim DRLs plus loads of cladding too.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW MG is readying its next launch for India and it is the Majestor. We have spy images of the same which showcase the huge size of this SUV. The Majestor is the updated Gloster and was shown at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Meanwhile, these images show the car testing being out in the wild.

From the side the Gloster like proportions are seen while now it has a meaner looking front end design. It has a huge new grille being layered with gloss black while it also has vertical LED headlights. You can also see the slim DRLs plus loads of cladding too. It has more presence now and even more so with being seen out in the wild.

Engine, Features and Launch Timeline

The Majestor is expected to come with a two litre twin turbo diesel engine which will have plenty of torque for this SUV. Standard would be a n 8-speed automatic plus it will have AWD also on offer. Inside, the new Majestor will get an overhauled cabin and will include a larger touchscreen along with the fact that we can expect more equipment like massage seat for the driver plus heated as well as powered front seats.


MG Majestor Spy Images Show Off The SUV’s Huge Road Presence

The Majestor would be launched on the 12th of February and would be the flagship SUV within the MG range. This SUV will rival a lot of the larger three row SUVs but here as seen with the spy pics, the MG Majestor has more presence with being larger and looking more premium.

Expect more details to be spilled on the MG Majestor leading upto the launch soon including interior images and features plus which powertrain it will be using as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JSW MG's upcoming launch for India?

JSW MG is preparing to launch the Majestor in India. It is an updated version of the Gloster and was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

What engine options are expected for the MG Majestor?

The Majestor is anticipated to feature a two-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. An 8-speed automatic transmission will be standard, with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) also available.

When is the MG Majestor scheduled to launch in India?

The MG Majestor is expected to be launched on February 12th. It will be the flagship SUV in MG's India lineup.

What interior features can be expected in the new Majestor?

The Majestor will have an overhauled cabin. Expect a larger touchscreen, massage seats for the driver, and heated as well as powered front seats.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Motors MG Majestor Spy Images
