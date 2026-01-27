JSW MG is preparing to launch the Majestor in India. It is an updated version of the Gloster and was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo.
MG Majestor Spy Images Show Off The SUV’s Huge Road Presence
It has a huge new grille being layered with gloss black while it also has vertical LED headlights. You can also see the slim DRLs plus loads of cladding too.
JSW MG is readying its next launch for India and it is the Majestor. We have spy images of the same which showcase the huge size of this SUV. The Majestor is the updated Gloster and was shown at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Meanwhile, these images show the car testing being out in the wild.
From the side the Gloster like proportions are seen while now it has a meaner looking front end design. It has a huge new grille being layered with gloss black while it also has vertical LED headlights. You can also see the slim DRLs plus loads of cladding too. It has more presence now and even more so with being seen out in the wild.
Engine, Features and Launch Timeline
The Majestor is expected to come with a two litre twin turbo diesel engine which will have plenty of torque for this SUV. Standard would be a n 8-speed automatic plus it will have AWD also on offer. Inside, the new Majestor will get an overhauled cabin and will include a larger touchscreen along with the fact that we can expect more equipment like massage seat for the driver plus heated as well as powered front seats.
The Majestor would be launched on the 12th of February and would be the flagship SUV within the MG range. This SUV will rival a lot of the larger three row SUVs but here as seen with the spy pics, the MG Majestor has more presence with being larger and looking more premium.
Expect more details to be spilled on the MG Majestor leading upto the launch soon including interior images and features plus which powertrain it will be using as well.
