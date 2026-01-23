Mahindra Introduces Thar ROXX STAR EDN, Adds Premium Design Upgrades

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday launched the Thar ROXX STAR EDN, a new special edition of its Thar ROXX SUV range, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned as an aesthetically enhanced version of the Thar ROXX, the STAR EDN is aimed at customers seeking a more exclusive design treatment while retaining the model’s core mechanicals and capability.

Design And Styling Upgrades

The Thar ROXX STAR EDN features a series of cosmetic enhancements on the exterior and inside the cabin. These include all-black leatherette seats with suede accents, a piano black front grille, and piano black alloy wheels, giving the SUV a darker, more premium visual identity.

Mahindra has also introduced a new hero colour, Citrine Yellow, alongside existing options of Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Powertrain And Drivetrain

The STAR EDN continues with the existing engine and transmission options offered on the Thar ROXX range. These include the 2.0-litre G20 TGDi mStallion petrol engine, producing 130 kW at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque, and the 2.2-litre D22 mHawk diesel, delivering 128.6 kW at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque.

All variants of the Thar ROXX STAR EDN are offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Pricing Details

The introductory, variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) for the Thar ROXX STAR EDN are as follows:

G20 AT: Rs 17.85 lakh

D22 MT: Rs 16.85 lakh

D22 AT: Rs 18.35 lakh

Features and technology

On the feature front, the STAR EDN includes front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof (Skyroof), fully automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear seats, electric folding ORVMs, and cruise control.

Technology offerings include a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected car technology with Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a surround-view camera, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Safety And Capability

Mahindra said the Thar ROXX STAR EDN has been engineered for a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, e-call and SOS, and impact-sensing auto door unlock.

Built on the M_GLYDE body-on-frame platform, the SUV also comes equipped with XPLOR selectable terrain modes, Snow, Sand and Mud, along with brake locking differential and Gen II Adventure Statistics.

Thar ROXX Brand Performance

Since its launch in 2024, the Thar ROXX has positioned itself as a lifestyle SUV in India. According to the company, the model has won 36 awards, including 15 Car of the Year titles and the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2025.