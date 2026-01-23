Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra Introduces Thar ROXX STAR EDN, Adds Premium Design Upgrades

Mahindra Introduces Thar ROXX STAR EDN, Adds Premium Design Upgrades

Mahindra has also introduced a new hero colour, Citrine Yellow, alongside existing options of Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday launched the Thar ROXX STAR EDN, a new special edition of its Thar ROXX SUV range, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned as an aesthetically enhanced version of the Thar ROXX, the STAR EDN is aimed at customers seeking a more exclusive design treatment while retaining the model’s core mechanicals and capability.

Design And Styling Upgrades

The Thar ROXX STAR EDN features a series of cosmetic enhancements on the exterior and inside the cabin. These include all-black leatherette seats with suede accents, a piano black front grille, and piano black alloy wheels, giving the SUV a darker, more premium visual identity.

Mahindra has also introduced a new hero colour, Citrine Yellow, alongside existing options of Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Powertrain And Drivetrain

The STAR EDN continues with the existing engine and transmission options offered on the Thar ROXX range. These include the 2.0-litre G20 TGDi mStallion petrol engine, producing 130 kW at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque, and the 2.2-litre D22 mHawk diesel, delivering 128.6 kW at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque.

All variants of the Thar ROXX STAR EDN are offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

Pricing Details

The introductory, variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) for the Thar ROXX STAR EDN are as follows:

G20 AT: Rs 17.85 lakh

D22 MT: Rs 16.85 lakh

D22 AT: Rs 18.35 lakh

Features and technology

On the feature front, the STAR EDN includes front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof (Skyroof), fully automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear seats, electric folding ORVMs, and cruise control.

Technology offerings include a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected car technology with Alexa built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a surround-view camera, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Safety And Capability

Mahindra said the Thar ROXX STAR EDN has been engineered for a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Safety features include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, e-call and SOS, and impact-sensing auto door unlock.

Built on the M_GLYDE body-on-frame platform, the SUV also comes equipped with XPLOR selectable terrain modes, Snow, Sand and Mud, along with brake locking differential and Gen II Adventure Statistics.

Thar ROXX Brand Performance

Since its launch in 2024, the Thar ROXX has positioned itself as a lifestyle SUV in India. According to the company, the model has won 36 awards, including 15 Car of the Year titles and the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2025.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Mahindra Thar ROXX STAR EDN?

The Thar ROXX STAR EDN is a special edition of the Thar ROXX SUV, featuring enhanced aesthetics and exclusive design treatments while maintaining its core capabilities.

What are the engine options for the Thar ROXX STAR EDN?

It offers two engine options: a 2.0-litre G20 TGDi mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre D22 mHawk diesel engine. All variants come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD).

What are some of the key features of the Thar ROXX STAR EDN?

The STAR EDN includes front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, Adrenox connected car technology, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

What safety features are included in the Thar ROXX STAR EDN?

It is engineered for a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra Thar ROXX Thar ROXX STAR EDN
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget