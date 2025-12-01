Kia Seltos 2025 Model Revealed: New Exterior, New Features, First Official Images Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kia India has revealed the new generation Seltos teaser with a series of new images. These images showcase the all new design which shows that the Seltos has now gotten a more aggressive look. The new generation Seltos has a more aggressive front end and it is similar to the latest Kia design language for some of its global cars.

There is a new bonnet, more lines and a more angular face including a new digital Tiger face grille along with some design cues from the Syros with the ice cube headlamps. There are edgy DRLs and the new generation Seltos looks much bigger when seen from the side too. This means that the new Seltos has grown in length and wheelbase would be longer too.

Bolder Exterior and Expanded Road Presence

The rear would have full connected lighting as well. The design is clearly a lot more edgy but also has more presence with clearly looking like it belongs to a segment higher in terms of the road presence of this car. You can see the expansive front end with the DRLs and the design details echoing some of the bigger Kia cars worldwide like the Sportage and the Telluride.





Interior Expectations and Launch Timeline

We also expect a new interior with bigger touchscreens and plenty of technology on offer while we also expect features like rear ventilated seats too but again the interior details and the specs would be revealed on the 10th of this month. The new generation Seltos is a hugely important product for Kia and it looks to be a big change over the current model as well.



