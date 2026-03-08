Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over what he described as the “insult” of President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state. The controversy erupted after the President reportedly expressed displeasure over arrangements made during her trip and the absence of senior state leaders at the event. The issue has quickly taken a political turn, with the BJP accusing the state government of violating protocol and disrespecting the country’s highest constitutional office.

PM Slams TMC Over ‘Insult’ To President

Speaking on the issue, Prime Minister Modi said that disrespect towards President Droupadi Murmu amounted to an insult to the dignity of the highest constitutional office in the country. He added that such behaviour would not be forgiven by the nation or by “Nari Shakti”.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "Droupadi Murmu had gone to Bengal to attend a major celebration of the Santhal. But instead of honouring the President, the TMC boycotted this sacred and important event. She herself comes from the tribal community and has been concerned… pic.twitter.com/1BnBCPpBey — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

The BJP alleged that the protocol due to the President was not properly followed during her visit to West Bengal. The controversy arose after Murmu attended the 9th International Santali Conclave in the state.

During her visit, the President expressed dissatisfaction over the venue of the programme being shifted and the absence of West Bengal ministers at the event. Soon after her remarks surfaced, BJP leaders and several Union ministers criticised the Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of disrespecting the President.

Venue Shift Triggers Political Row

President Murmu had attended a gathering of the tribal community that was originally scheduled to be held in Bidhannagar. However, the venue was later shifted to a smaller location in Gosaipur near Bagdogra airport, reportedly citing crowd management concerns.

Addressing a gathering near Siliguri in Phansidewa, Murmu said she felt disappointed that many people from the region were unable to attend because the venue was located far away. She also wondered whether the administration expected that very few people would reach the programme.

Murmu, who herself belongs to the Santhal community, also remarked that she considers Mamata Banerjee like a younger sister and questioned whether the Chief Minister was upset with her, noting that state leaders usually remain present when the President visits.

Mamata Hits Back At BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the BJP’s allegations and accused the party of politicising the issue ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections expected later this year.

Speaking in Kolkata, Banerjee claimed the BJP was attempting to malign the state by using the President for political purposes. She also clarified that her absence from the event was due to unavoidable circumstances.

Banerjee further shared a document on social media stating that the decision to shift the venue had been taken due to security and logistical considerations, and that the President’s office had been informed in advance.