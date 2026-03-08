Iran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader

A member of the Assembly of Experts, Hojjatoleslam Jafari, expressed hope that the decision would soon be finalised and delay in appointing the next supreme leader was “bitter & unwanted for everyone”

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

Iran’s clerical establishment has reached a majority consensus on the country’s next supreme leader following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ayatollah Mohammad-Mahdi Mirbagheri said the body responsible for choosing the leader has broadly agreed on a successor, though certain obstacles remain before the process is finalised. The development comes amid escalating regional tensions after the killing of Khamenei in a United States-Israel strike on Tehran on February 28, an event that has triggered political uncertainty across Iran.

Consensus Reached, Obstacles Remain

The Assembly of Experts-an 88-member clerical body authorised under Iran’s constitution to appoint the country’s supreme leader-is currently overseeing the succession process.

Speaking to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Mirbagheri said the assembly had achieved a majority consensus on the next leader. However, he noted that “some obstacles” still needed to be resolved before the selection process could be completed.

In a video shared by the Fars news agency, Mirbagheri stated that extensive deliberations had been held to determine the leadership and that a “decisive and unanimous opinion” had effectively been reached.

Another member of the Assembly of Experts, Hojjatoleslam Jafari, also expressed hope that the decision would soon be finalised. He said the delay in appointing the next supreme leader was “bitter and unwanted for everyone”, urging Iranians not to lose confidence in their representatives during the process.

Rising Tensions Around Leadership Transition

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly four decades, was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran at the beginning of the ongoing regional conflict. His death has created an unprecedented leadership vacuum in the Islamic Republic.

Adding to the tension, the Israeli military issued a warning stating that it would pursue members of the Assembly of Experts involved in selecting Khamenei’s successor. In a message posted in Persian on X, Israel warned that anyone participating in the succession meeting could be targeted.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member of the assembly, said an in-person meeting to formally vote on the new leader was not currently possible due to prevailing conditions.

He added that a candidate had already been identified, drawing on Khamenei’s earlier guidance that Iran’s leader should be someone “hated by the enemy rather than praised by it”. Alekasir also indicated that the name of the potential successor had been mentioned by the United States, after President Donald Trump recently criticised the idea of Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, becoming the next supreme leader.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
