Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India

HomeAutoJaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India

The Jaecoo brand is also another SUV only name within the Chery stables while it makes more premium SUVs or more crossovers vs Jetour.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW Motors is getting ready for India launch in full swing and it already seems to have a vast product range already in the pipeline. JSW has access to the full Chery brands line-up and that means many SUVs that fill in different segments. We have seen the Jetour T2 being readied and is more or less confirmed for India but the next wave of launches is also interesting.

Jaecoo Brand and J5 SUV

The Jaecoo brand is also another SUV only name within the Chery stables while it makes more premium SUVs or more crossovers vs Jetour. The Jaecoo J5 could make sense as a Creta rival being perfectly sized for this segment at 4.3m plus along with ev and petrol versions.

The Jaecoo J5 comes with various powertrains and it includes a 140bhp petrol with 7 speed dct as well as an EV version. The design is very much like a Range Rover Velar while it gets features like a 540 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and cooler seats even.


Positioning in India

This car could be a Creta rival from JSW with a healthy dose of off-road ability. The J5 is a compact SUV and mixes it's boxy lines for a proper SUV look but has plenty of technology as well.

If priced well this would be popular in India considering the stance as well as the interiors while we are yet to see which version will come to India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JSW Motors planning for the Indian market?

JSW Motors is preparing for an India launch with a wide range of SUVs from the Chery brand. They have access to various models, including those from the Jetour and Jaecoo brands.

Which Jaecoo model might be launched in India?

The Jaecoo J5 is a potential candidate for the Indian market. It is a compact SUV, around 4.3 meters long, that could rival models like the Creta.

What are the powertrain options for the Jaecoo J5?

The Jaecoo J5 is expected to offer both petrol and EV versions. The petrol variant will likely have a 140bhp engine paired with a 7-speed DCT.

What features can be expected in the Jaecoo J5?

The Jaecoo J5 is anticipated to come with premium features such as a 540-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and cooler seats, along with a mix of boxy SUV lines and modern technology.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
