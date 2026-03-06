JSW Motors is preparing for an India launch with a wide range of SUVs from the Chery brand. They have access to various models, including those from the Jetour and Jaecoo brands.
Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India
JSW Motors is getting ready for India launch in full swing and it already seems to have a vast product range already in the pipeline. JSW has access to the full Chery brands line-up and that means many SUVs that fill in different segments. We have seen the Jetour T2 being readied and is more or less confirmed for India but the next wave of launches is also interesting.
Jaecoo Brand and J5 SUV
The Jaecoo brand is also another SUV only name within the Chery stables while it makes more premium SUVs or more crossovers vs Jetour. The Jaecoo J5 could make sense as a Creta rival being perfectly sized for this segment at 4.3m plus along with ev and petrol versions.
The Jaecoo J5 comes with various powertrains and it includes a 140bhp petrol with 7 speed dct as well as an EV version. The design is very much like a Range Rover Velar while it gets features like a 540 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and cooler seats even.
Positioning in India
This car could be a Creta rival from JSW with a healthy dose of off-road ability. The J5 is a compact SUV and mixes it's boxy lines for a proper SUV look but has plenty of technology as well.
If priced well this would be popular in India considering the stance as well as the interiors while we are yet to see which version will come to India.
