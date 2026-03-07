Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoUltraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons

Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons

Baas lowers the initial cost of electric motorcycles like the Ultraviolette X-47 by separating battery ownership. A monthly subscription covers the battery, transferring ownership after the term.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)

Battery as a service or Baas is now making its way into electric motorcycles as well where the battery cost is removed and separated. Let us look at the prices and here the Ultraviolette X-47 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh while the battery can be subscribed at Rs 2499 per month. This is for a period of 5 years.

After the financing time period is over, the ownership would then be transferred at no extra cost. Thereby the initial purchase cost is reduced by 40 percent and this is in partnership with Ecofy.


Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons

Price, Range And Performance

The Ultraviolette X-47 comes with a IDC claimed range of 323km per charge while having a power of 39bhp plus 100Nm. Performance figures include 0-60 kmph of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 145 kmph.

The battery pack also has a 5 year warranty. Without Baas the price of this motorcycle is Rs 2.49 lakh.


Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons

Advantages And Disadvantages

While there are advantages with the lower asking prices there are also some key disadvantages namely the added complexity plus during time of resale. This adv is now cheaper overall but often one needs to look into the internal numbers as well to see if it's worth your cost or usage before buying.

Baas has become common but in cars the usage is still less than buying outright mainly due to the cost or the complexity. 

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
BaaS Ultraviolette X-47
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons
Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons
Auto
Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India
Jaecoo J5 Could Be JSW’s Bold Creta Challenger In India
Auto
Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside
Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside
Auto
This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon
This New Hybrid Luxury Sedan Is Coming Our Way Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Airstrike Alert: Massive bombardment rocks Tehran while Iran retaliates by targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln
War Alert: Israeli Air Force launches massive strikes on Beirut, targeting more than 500 Hezbollah positions
War Update: Operation Epic Fury Intensifies as United States Strikes Key Iran Military Targets
War Alert: Middle East War Enters Day 8 as United States Issues Ultimatum to Iran
Breaking News: Fuel Crisis Hits Pakistan Amid Escalating Middle East War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget