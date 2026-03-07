Ultraviolette X-47 Now Cheaper With Baas But Is It Worth Getting? Pros And Cons

Battery as a service or Baas is now making its way into electric motorcycles as well where the battery cost is removed and separated. Let us look at the prices and here the Ultraviolette X-47 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh while the battery can be subscribed at Rs 2499 per month. This is for a period of 5 years.

After the financing time period is over, the ownership would then be transferred at no extra cost. Thereby the initial purchase cost is reduced by 40 percent and this is in partnership with Ecofy.







Price, Range And Performance

The Ultraviolette X-47 comes with a IDC claimed range of 323km per charge while having a power of 39bhp plus 100Nm. Performance figures include 0-60 kmph of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 145 kmph.

The battery pack also has a 5 year warranty. Without Baas the price of this motorcycle is Rs 2.49 lakh.





Advantages And Disadvantages

While there are advantages with the lower asking prices there are also some key disadvantages namely the added complexity plus during time of resale. This adv is now cheaper overall but often one needs to look into the internal numbers as well to see if it's worth your cost or usage before buying.

Baas has become common but in cars the usage is still less than buying outright mainly due to the cost or the complexity.