Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside

Mahindra's next big product for 2027 is the BE.07 and it will be based on the INGLO architecture as well but it will be bigger than the B6 along with being more practical.

Mahindra has launched three new EVs in India namely the BE6, XEV 9e and the XEV 9s but the next product is the BE.07 which would be between the BE6 and the XEV 9e.

Design and Practicality

The BE.07 would be toned down in terms of the concept like aggression but will remain a more practical option. It will be larger than the BE6 as well but it will get some BE6 like elements too including the rear spoiler plus some of the front-end styling.

The BE.07 would be bigger and have more space on the inside- a key change as the current BE6 is cramped in terms of the rear seat space. The BE.07 will have the same wheelbase but the headroom plus the legroom would be an improvement here.





Interiors and Features

The interiors would have the same BE6 like steering but will get the triple screen set-up like the XEV9e. It will get a larger panoramic sunroof with pattern lighting but the headrest or the seat design will be like the BE6.

The BE brand would be sportier compared to the XEV brand which will be seen with the BE.07.





Competition and Launch Timeline

The BE.07 will compete with the Tata Harrier but will come with a single motor although it will be expected to have more range over the BE6 as well plus the same performance. The launch of this new SUV would be next year.