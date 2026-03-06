Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside

Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside

Mahindra has launched three new EVs in India namely the BE6, XEV 9e and the XEV 9s but the next product is the BE.07 which would be between the BE6 and the XEV 9e.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahindra's next big product for 2027 is the BE.07 and it will be based on the INGLO architecture as well but it will be bigger than the B6 along with being more practical.

Mahindra has launched three new EVs in India namely the BE6, XEV 9e and the XEV 9s but the next product is the BE.07 which would be between the BE6 and the XEV 9e.

Design and Practicality

The BE.07 would be toned down in terms of the concept like aggression but will remain a more practical option. It will be larger than the BE6 as well but it will get some BE6 like elements too including the rear spoiler plus some of the front-end styling.

The BE.07 would be bigger and have more space on the inside- a key change as the current BE6 is cramped in terms of the rear seat space. The BE.07 will have the same wheelbase but the headroom plus the legroom would be an improvement here.


Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside

Interiors and Features

The interiors would have the same BE6 like steering but will get the triple screen set-up like the XEV9e. It will get a larger panoramic sunroof with pattern lighting but the headrest or the seat design will be like the BE6.

The BE brand would be sportier compared to the XEV brand which will be seen with the BE.07.


Mahindra BE.07 Takes Shape: Bigger Than BE6 With More Space Inside

Competition and Launch Timeline

The BE.07 will compete with the Tata Harrier but will come with a single motor although it will be expected to have more range over the BE6 as well plus the same performance. The launch of this new SUV would be next year.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mahindra's next big product for 2027?

Mahindra's next big product for 2027 is the BE.07. It will be based on the INGLO architecture and will be larger and more practical than the BE6.

How does the BE.07 compare in size and practicality to the BE6?

The BE.07 will be larger than the BE6, offering more interior space, especially in the rear seats. It will have improved headroom and legroom despite sharing the same wheelbase.

What are some interior features of the BE.07?

The BE.07 will feature a BE6-like steering wheel but will have a triple screen setup similar to the XEV9e. It will also include a larger panoramic sunroof with pattern lighting.

Who will the BE.07 compete against, and when is it expected to launch?

The BE.07 is expected to compete with the Tata Harrier. It is slated for launch next year and will likely offer more range than the BE6.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 06 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Mahindra Mahindra BE6 Mahindra BE 07 BE07 Vs BE6
