Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingUK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH

WATCH: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, smiles from ICU in first video after his viral Instagram Live car crash on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new video showing popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised as UK07 Rider, smiling from his hospital bed has surfaced online days after his shocking car crash during an Instagram livestream. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, offers the first visible sign that the influencer is conscious and beginning his recovery.

Shared by social media influencer Yogesh Kathuria on Sunday, the short video captures Dobhal lying in a hospital bed while friends encourage him to smile for the camera, a brief yet reassuring moment for fans following the dramatic incident.

ALSO READ: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s ‘Last Ride’ Livestream Ends In Crash, Internet Rushes To Check If He's Safe

Video Shows Dobhal Conscious In ICU

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yogesh Kathuria (@yogeshkathuria)

In the circulating clip, Yogesh Kathuria can be heard motivating Dobhal to smile as he records the moment.

He says, "Bhai ek smile hojaaye, dusra janam hogaya naa Anurag bhai (Brother smile please, you have got another life)."

Another individual standing nearby is seen gently wiping tears from Dobhal’s face while he manages a brief smile. The moment, though short, has reassured many viewers that the content creator is conscious and recovering after the accident.

The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread reactions from fans concerned about the YouTuber’s health.

Crash Happened During Instagram Livestream

The accident occurred while Dobhal was broadcasting live on Instagram to more than 80,000 viewers. The incident reportedly unfolded on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the YouTuber was driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV at speeds estimated between 140 and 150 km/h when the vehicle crashed into a divider.

During the livestream, Dobhal appeared emotionally distressed. He described the drive as his “final drive” and spoke in a way that suggested he was saying farewell before the crash. At one point, he also asked his mother for “love in the next birth”, remarks that later sparked serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Moments after addressing his followers, the vehicle collided with the divider while the livestream was still ongoing.

Hospitalisation and Medical Condition

Following the crash, Dobhal was initially rushed to a hospital in Meerut for immediate treatment. He was later transferred to another medical facility where doctors placed him under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

His manager later confirmed that the YouTuber is receiving treatment for multiple injuries and fractures and remains under medical supervision.

The viral hospital video now circulating online provides the first visual confirmation that Dobhal is awake and responsive, offering a small but significant update on his condition.

Events Leading Up To The Incident

Just days before the crash, Dobhal had uploaded a video on YouTube that he described as his “final video”. In it, he accused his parents and his brother Kalam Dobhal of “tortured” him over his intercaste marriage to his wife, Ritika.

The allegations quickly gained attention online. Soon after, his brother Kalam responded publicly, claiming that the accusations presented only one side of the story. He also alleged that the situation was being used for views and social media attention, and claimed that Dobhal’s wife Ritika had left him because of his behaviour.

Two days later, Dobhal appeared on Instagram Live again, criticising his brother for discussing family matters publicly. During that broadcast, the same livestream that later ended in the crash, the YouTuber appeared visibly emotional and distressed.

While driving, he reportedly told viewers he felt completely alone and said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride."

Celebrities Speak Out After Incident

In the aftermath of the crash, several public figures spoke out against the online trolling Dobhal faced when he previously opened up about his struggles.

Television personality Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav, comedian Munawar Faruqui, and actor Aly Goni criticised sections of social media for mocking the YouTuber when he spoke about his mental health and personal issues.

Their reactions sparked wider conversations online about the pressure faced by digital creators and the impact of public scrutiny.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416) 

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, recovering after his car crash?

Yes, a new video shows Anurag Dobhal smiling from his hospital bed, indicating he is conscious and beginning his recovery.

When and where did the car crash involving Anurag Dobhal happen?

The accident occurred during an Instagram livestream on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad. He was reportedly driving at high speeds when his vehicle crashed into a divider.

What was Anurag Dobhal's condition after the crash?

He was initially taken to a hospital in Meerut and later transferred to the ICU for observation. He is receiving treatment for multiple injuries and fractures.

What led up to the car crash?

Days before the crash, Dobhal accused his parents and brother of torturing him over his intercaste marriage. He later appeared distressed on a livestream, saying he felt alone and was going for a 'final ride'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Television ENtertainment News Anurag Dobhal UK07 Rider
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH
Trending
‘When You Have Best Toys’: Viral Kim Jong Un Memes Flood Social Media Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
‘When You Have Best Toys’: Viral Kim Jong Un Memes Flood Social Media Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
Trending
Late Father ‘Returns’ To Bless Son At Wedding Through Deepfake AI Video
Late Father ‘Returns’ To Bless Son At Wedding Through Deepfake AI Video
Trending
Holi Fun Turns Disturbing In Haryana As Men Force Cow To Drink Alcohol In Viral Video
Holi Fun Turns Disturbing In Haryana As Men Force Cow To Drink Alcohol In Viral Video
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget