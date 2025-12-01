Why e-Vitara Is A Born EV: Maruti's Partho Banerjee Explains Constraints Of ICE Platforms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maruti Suzuki is entering the EV space, and its e-Vitara is finally ready for sale while the carmaker has taken its time but made sure that its product is backed by a robust charging network, about which we will know more tomorrow. The e-Vitara will be on sale with two battery packs, and the range is said to be more than 500km per charge.

We spoke to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, sometime back when we drove the e Vitara in the UK, where the made-in-India e Vitara was exported to. He said that fitting a battery to an ICE platform has constraints, and that is why Maruti Suzuki went with a born EV architecture. The born EV platform is called Heartect-e.





Architecture, Network and EV Ecosystem

He also said that on December 2, there will be a big announcement, while the main concern for EV adoption is the availability of the network and the after-sales, which is why Maruti Suzuki needs to give a solution to this, and then only the sales will start.

At the Auto Expo, the carmaker had also unveiled the 'e For Me', which brings in various solutions for EV adoption. It revolves around an electric ecosystem of which we will know more tomorrow.

The e-Vitara is the first all-electric Maruti Suzuki and will compete with a long list of rivals, but the large network and its born EV architecture would be its strengths, no doubt.