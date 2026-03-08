Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Big Boost For Govt Employees! Basic Salary May Rise By 66% If Family Unit Rule Changes

Minimum salaries use a 1956 formula adopted at the 15th Indian Labour Conference, based on a three-member family unit.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees and pensioners could see a major salary boost under the proposed 8th Pay Commission if the government accepts demands raised by employee unions. According to these proposals, the basic salary of government staff could increase by as much as 66 per cent. The change would not only raise pay but could also modify the decades-old formula used to calculate minimum salaries. Employee organisations argue that the current system no longer reflects modern household expenses and family responsibilities.

Demand To Revise Decades-Old Salary Formula

At present, the calculation of minimum salaries for government employees is based on a formula dating back to 1956. The method, adopted during the 15th Indian Labour Conference, is known as the “three family unit” model.

Under this formula, salary calculations assume a household consisting of three members-the employee, their spouse, and one child. However, employee unions argue that the model is outdated and does not reflect the realities of modern families.

They have proposed increasing the family unit from three members to five. According to the unions, rising inflation and the growing responsibilities of supporting elderly parents and multiple children have made the existing formula inadequate.

Employee representatives say the revised calculation would better reflect the financial pressures faced by government staff today.

How Salaries Could Increase

Experts say that increasing the family unit in salary calculations can significantly raise the minimum pay levels. Under existing rules, every additional family unit can lead to an estimated 33.33 per cent rise in the basic salary.

If the proposed shift from three units to five units is accepted, it could translate into an increase of about 66.66 per cent in basic pay.

For example, if an employee currently receives a basic salary of Rs 78,800, the existing fitment factor of around 1.76 raises the salary to approximately Rs 1.38 lakh. However, if the family unit is expanded to five members, the fitment factor could increase to around 2.42.

In that case, the same employee’s salary could rise to nearly Rs 1.90 lakh.

While these figures are based on projections, the final structure will only be clear once the government announces the official recommendations and fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission. Until then, discussions between the government and employee organisations are expected to continue.

Published at : 08 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
