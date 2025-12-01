Tata Sierra AWD Launch Timeline: Should You Wait For It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors recently launched the new Sierra in India but it has been brought to our market only in FWD form while there have been talks of an AWD version. Now, the Sierra EV will actually be the one with AWD first while the ICE version could get it later in the coming years.

The EV version getting it means that it will have the same battery pack and AWD as the Harrier EV while the new ARGOS platform also supports AWD for the ICE version too. Despite being a front wheel drive platform, it is flexible and designed for future cars while AWD will also be added for now.

Tata Motors did not have any AWD with the last one being the Hexa 4x4 while recently the Harrier EV brought back AWD but in an electric vatar. Hence, if you want AWD, then you can go for the EV version which is due next year or wait another year when the AWD for the Sierra ICE could happen.





Positioning and Future Competition

With the Sierra being a lifestyle car, an AWD option could be the right move and bringing back some off-road legacy for Tata Motors. The Sierra with AWD will compete with the Scorpio N from Mahindra while we can expect the Sierra AWD to come with the diesel only for now when it eventually comes in a few years time.

AWD being back would be good news for enthusiasts even though it will most likely occupy a smaller chunk of the total Taat Sierra sales.