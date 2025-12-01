Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Sierra AWD Launch Timeline: Should You Wait For It?

Tata Sierra AWD Launch Timeline: Should You Wait For It?

Tata Motors did not have any AWD with the last one being the Hexa 4x4 while recently the Harrier EV brought back AWD but in an electric vatar.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Motors recently launched the new Sierra in India but it has been brought to our market only in FWD form while there have been talks of an AWD version. Now, the Sierra EV will actually be the one with AWD first while the ICE version could get it later in the coming years.

The EV version getting it means that it will have the same battery pack and AWD as the Harrier EV while the new ARGOS platform also supports AWD for the ICE version too. Despite being a front wheel drive platform, it is flexible and designed for future cars while AWD will also be added for now.

Tata Motors did not have any AWD with the last one being the Hexa 4x4 while recently the Harrier EV brought back AWD but in an electric vatar. Hence, if you want AWD, then you can go for the EV version which is due next year or wait another year when the AWD for the Sierra ICE could happen.


Tata Sierra AWD Launch Timeline: Should You Wait For It?

Positioning and Future Competition

With the Sierra being a lifestyle car, an AWD option could be the right move and bringing back some off-road legacy for Tata Motors. The Sierra with AWD will compete with the Scorpio N from Mahindra while we can expect the Sierra AWD to come with the diesel only for now when it eventually comes in a few years time.

AWD being back would be good news for enthusiasts even though it will most likely occupy a smaller chunk of the total Taat Sierra sales.

Also read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra Tata Sierra Awd
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
World
Bangladesh Panel Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of Destabilising Country
Bangladesh Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of 'Weakening Army'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget