Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours

Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned neighbouring countries that Tehran will continue attacks if the United States or Israel use their territory to strike Iran. The warning came shortly after President Masoud Pezeshkian attempted to ease regional tensions, a day after apologising for Iran’s attacks affecting neighbouring states. On Sunday, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran considers its neighbours as “brothers” and seeks peaceful relations, the IRGC signalled a tougher stance, highlighting internal differences in messaging as the conflict across the Middle East continues to escalate.

President Seeks To Calm Neighbours

Speaking a day after issuing an apology over attacks that affected neighbouring countries, President Masoud Pezeshkian sought to reassure regional governments that Iran does not want conflict with them.

“The enemy wants us and our neighbouring countries to remain in a state of war and seeks to create conflict between us,” he said.

Pezeshkian emphasised that Iran considers neighbouring countries as “brothers” and wants to maintain strong relations with them. He said the country’s policy, guided by Iran’s Supreme Leader, is to maintain cooperation and stability with surrounding nations.

The president also clarified that any Iranian retaliation would be directed at its enemies rather than neighbouring states.

“When we say we will respond, it does not mean we have a dispute with that country or wish to trouble its people,” he said.

IRGC Issues Stark Warning

Despite the president’s conciliatory remarks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a stern warning to neighbouring countries.

The IRGC said Iran would continue to launch attacks if the United States or Israel used the territory of regional states to target Iran.

The statement suggested Tehran would view such territories as operational bases for hostile actions against Iran. As a result, Iranian forces would respond accordingly.

The warning highlights the increasingly tense regional environment as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States continues to expand.

Pezeshkian, meanwhile, reiterated that Iran had been forced to defend itself after coming under attack. He added that the level of retaliation would depend on the pressure placed on the country.

“The more pressure they apply, the stronger our response will naturally be,” he said.