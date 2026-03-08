Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsABP Exclusive | Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims

ABP Exclusive | Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims

Abdul Majid Hakim cited findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the global nuclear watchdog had earlier stated there was no evidence that Iran possessed nuclear weapons.

By : Ashish Kumar Singh | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran has reiterated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump that American action was necessary to stop Tehran from building a nuclear bomb. In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, Abdul Majid Hakim, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said nuclear weapons are forbidden under Iran’s religious doctrine. He also warned that Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict if required and insisted the country has the right to defend itself against any attack.

‘Nuclear weapons Are forbidden’

Hakim said Iran’s position on nuclear weapons has been consistent for years, stressing that such weapons are considered haraam under Islamic law. Referring to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said Iran’s leadership had already made it clear that the country would not pursue nuclear weapons.

“If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, we could have already done so,” Hakim told ABP Live, adding that Iran had consciously chosen not to follow that path.

He also cited findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the global nuclear watchdog had earlier stated there was no evidence that Iran possessed nuclear weapons or was actively developing them.

‘Iran Ready For Prolonged Conflict’

Hakim also criticised the United States, accusing Washington of using the nuclear issue as a justification to pressure Iran. He claimed the US was pursuing strategic interests in Iran’s natural resources, including gas reserves and mining assets.

“We never wanted this war,” Hakim said, adding that Iran would defend its sovereignty if attacked. “If we have to fight for eight years, we are ready for that as well.”

Meanwhile, regional tensions continue to escalate as the Israel Defense Forces claimed its air force has struck more than 400 military targets across Iran. According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted ballistic missile launchers, weapons production facilities, air defence systems and other military infrastructure in western and central Iran over the past 24 hours.

Related Video

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)

Also read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran Israel Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ABP Exclusive | Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims
ABP Exclusive | Nuclear Weapons Are ‘Haraam’, Says Khamenei’s Representative In India, Rejects Trump’s Claims
World
Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally: Reports
Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally
India
Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know
Passport Rules Changed: Big Update On DOB Proof You Should Know
World
Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours
Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget