Iran has reiterated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump that American action was necessary to stop Tehran from building a nuclear bomb. In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, Abdul Majid Hakim, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said nuclear weapons are forbidden under Iran’s religious doctrine. He also warned that Iran is prepared for a prolonged conflict if required and insisted the country has the right to defend itself against any attack.

‘Nuclear weapons Are forbidden’

Hakim said Iran’s position on nuclear weapons has been consistent for years, stressing that such weapons are considered haraam under Islamic law. Referring to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, he said Iran’s leadership had already made it clear that the country would not pursue nuclear weapons.

“If we wanted to make nuclear weapons, we could have already done so,” Hakim told ABP Live, adding that Iran had consciously chosen not to follow that path.

He also cited findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying the global nuclear watchdog had earlier stated there was no evidence that Iran possessed nuclear weapons or was actively developing them.

‘Iran Ready For Prolonged Conflict’

Hakim also criticised the United States, accusing Washington of using the nuclear issue as a justification to pressure Iran. He claimed the US was pursuing strategic interests in Iran’s natural resources, including gas reserves and mining assets.

“We never wanted this war,” Hakim said, adding that Iran would defend its sovereignty if attacked. “If we have to fight for eight years, we are ready for that as well.”

Meanwhile, regional tensions continue to escalate as the Israel Defense Forces claimed its air force has struck more than 400 military targets across Iran. According to Israeli officials, the strikes targeted ballistic missile launchers, weapons production facilities, air defence systems and other military infrastructure in western and central Iran over the past 24 hours.

