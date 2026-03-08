Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide

Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide

The jubilant scenes across different states highlight how cricket continues to unite millions of fans in India, with victories on the international stage often turning into nationwide celebrations.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

Celebrations erupted across India after the national cricket team defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, securing the title for the second consecutive time. Fans poured onto streets in several cities, bursting crackers, waving flags and cheering as the final result sparked jubilation nationwide. Videos shared online showed crowds gathering at public landmarks and neighbourhoods late into the night, celebrating the team’s commanding 96-run victory. The scenes reflected the immense passion for cricket in the country and the pride felt by supporters following India’s latest global triumph.

Cities Burst Into Celebration

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, cricket fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the victory. People were seen dancing, chanting slogans and waving the Indian tricolour as the news of India’s win spread.

Similar scenes unfolded in Delhi, where crowds assembled at India Gate to mark the occasion. Supporters celebrated with music, cheers and fireworks as the iconic landmark became a focal point for fans rejoicing in the team’s achievement.

Across the country, supporters took to the streets, with many sharing videos and photos of the celebrations on social media platforms.

Fireworks And Festivities Across States

In West Bengal, the skies above Siliguri lit up with colourful fireworks as residents celebrated India’s triumph. The festive atmosphere reflected the excitement surrounding the team’s emphatic victory over New Zealand.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also reported in Chennai and Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, where fans gathered to mark the historic moment. Supporters waved flags and chanted slogans as they celebrated India lifting the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

India’s 96-run win over New Zealand ensured the country retained the title, prompting widespread celebrations in cities and towns across the nation. For many fans, the victory was not only a sporting achievement but also a moment of national pride.

The jubilant scenes across different states highlight how cricket continues to unite millions of fans in India, with victories on the international stage often turning into nationwide celebrations.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Team India T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
Cricket
'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
Cricket
Emotional Suryakumar Yadav’s Pitch Gesture Goes Viral After Historic T20 WC Win
Emotional Suryakumar Yadav’s Pitch Gesture Goes Viral After Historic T20 WC Win
Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money
IND vs NZ Final: Award Winners & Top Performers; Tournament Prize Money
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget