Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide

Celebrations erupted across India after the national cricket team defeated New Zealand to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, securing the title for the second consecutive time. Fans poured onto streets in several cities, bursting crackers, waving flags and cheering as the final result sparked jubilation nationwide. Videos shared online showed crowds gathering at public landmarks and neighbourhoods late into the night, celebrating the team’s commanding 96-run victory. The scenes reflected the immense passion for cricket in the country and the pride felt by supporters following India’s latest global triumph.

Cities Burst Into Celebration

In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, cricket fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate the victory. People were seen dancing, chanting slogans and waving the Indian tricolour as the news of India’s win spread.

Similar scenes unfolded in Delhi, where crowds assembled at India Gate to mark the occasion. Supporters celebrated with music, cheers and fireworks as the iconic landmark became a focal point for fans rejoicing in the team’s achievement.

Across the country, supporters took to the streets, with many sharing videos and photos of the celebrations on social media platforms.

Fireworks And Festivities Across States

In West Bengal, the skies above Siliguri lit up with colourful fireworks as residents celebrated India’s triumph. The festive atmosphere reflected the excitement surrounding the team’s emphatic victory over New Zealand.

Meanwhile, celebrations were also reported in Chennai and Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, where fans gathered to mark the historic moment. Supporters waved flags and chanted slogans as they celebrated India lifting the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

India’s 96-run win over New Zealand ensured the country retained the title, prompting widespread celebrations in cities and towns across the nation. For many fans, the victory was not only a sporting achievement but also a moment of national pride.

The jubilant scenes across different states highlight how cricket continues to unite millions of fans in India, with victories on the international stage often turning into nationwide celebrations.