New Kia Seltos 2026 Petrol Review: Bigger, Smarter, And Better Than Before?

The Seltos had put Kia on the map when the first generation model was introduced in 2019 but a lot has happened since then while Kia has also brought out the next gen model which is all new. By all new we really mean it with a new platform, new exterior and interior but with competition being sky high, can the new Seltos now bring back the same magic? Here is our first drive of the petrol automatic.





How does it look?

The new Seltos when seen up close for the first time looks massive because it is. It has grown quite clearly and the length hits you along with the longer wheelbase. It also looks more aggressive with the huge grille along with the vertical lighting. The sharp cuts and the lighting plus the EV like alloys further adds to the looks. It certainly gets your attention while build quality is excellent too.





What about the interior?

Inside, there is a jump in quality and technology with a layered dashboard along with a nice mix of physical buttons as well as screens. There are three though like the Syros although the new steering wheel is different along with buttons for drive and traction modes on it. The screen is crisp and easy to use with a clean layout. The 360 degree camera too has a nice quality display while the audio system scores top marks too.





Features list includes cooled seats, powered driver seat, ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 8 speaker audio system, dual zone climate control, 360 degree camera plus more. However, it misses out on some key features like a powered tailgate, boss mode or even rear ventilated seats which are there on the Syros. Space has increased for sure at the rear and it's more comfortable for three passengers too despite a central tunnel. Even the boot space has increased.

What about the driving experience?

The Seltos has a different platform now and that brings key changes in the ride and handling department. The low speed ride is better now and is more comfortable too. The larger steering maybe bulky in size but is easy to use along with being light. It does feel a bit bigger now but continues to be an easy going comfortable SUV. The petrol engine is a 1.5l turbo with 160bhp and we drive the DCT automatic version.





The engine is refined, smooth and linear with no turbo spike. It's quick too but at low speeds the gearbox has a slightly jerky drive but smoothens up. Drive it fast and the new Seltos is more softer now but it works because it's now a better rounded SUV. Efficiency is around 10-11 kmpl.

Should you buy it?

The new Seltos has grown up, looks bigger and the interiors are a jump too. Yes, it lacks some features but it builds on the strengths of the previous Seltos and is an SUV which ticks many boxes. Petrol DCT will be the choice and it will appeal to those looking for a size, tech and more space.



