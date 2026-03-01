Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals

India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Despite reaching the semi-finals, India’s tournament-low 72.7% catching efficiency makes them the worst fielding side in the T20 World Cup 2026, far behind leaders England.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India may have marched into the semi-finals after a historic chase at Eden Gardens, but a haunting statistic threatens to derail their title defense. Despite their batting heroics, the Men in Blue have officially been labeled the worst catching team of the T20 World Cup 2026, trailing even their traditional rivals, Pakistan, in fielding efficiency.

The Eden Gardens Cost

During the high-stakes "virtual quarter-final" against the West Indies, India’s butterfingers nearly gifted the game to the opposition. The team dropped three critical catches as the Windies surged to a massive 195.

The Culprits: Abhishek Sharma dropped Roston Chase in the fifth over; Chase capitalized to score a blistering 40. Later, Tilak Varma handed a life to Sherfane Rutherford, and Abhishek grassed another chance, this time the dangerous Rovman Powell, who hammered 34 off just 19 balls.

The Impact: These lapses allowed the West Indies to post a total that required India to shatter their all-time World Cup run-chase record just to survive.

The "Droppers" Gallery: How the Teams Rank

The tournament data paints a grim picture for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. With 13 dropped catches across the competition, India’s catching efficiency has plummeted to a tournament-low 72.7%. Surprisingly, Pakistan, often criticized for its fielding, sits comfortably higher with an 83.3% success rate.

T20 World Cup 2026 Catching Efficiency:

Team Catching Success Rate
England 87.2%
Zimbabwe 85.4%
West Indies 84.6%
New Zealand 83.9%
Pakistan 83.3%
South Africa 81.1%
Sri Lanka 77.8%
India 72.7%

A Fatal Flaw Ahead of the England Semi-Final?

India’s fielding "criminality" reached its peak during the match against Pakistan, where fielders put down four chances. While the team managed to win that encounter convincingly, such generosity is unlikely to be forgiven in the knockout stages.

India now faces England in the semi-finals, a team that not only leads the tournament in catching efficiency at 87.2% but also boasts a batting lineup that has found devastating form late in the schedule. If India continues to provide extra lives to England’s power-hitters, the cost of a dropped catch could be the World Cup trophy itself.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's catching efficiency in the T20 World Cup 2026?

India has the worst catching efficiency in the T20 World Cup 2026, with a success rate of 72.7% and 13 dropped catches.

Which match saw India drop the most catches?

India dropped four catches during their match against Pakistan, which was their highest number of dropped catches in a single game.

How does India's catching compare to Pakistan's?

India has a lower catching efficiency (72.7%) than Pakistan (83.3%) in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Who is the best catching team in the T20 World Cup 2026?

England is the best catching team in the T20 World Cup 2026, with a catching efficiency of 87.2%.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs WI IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-finals Team India Ranking
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals
India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals
Cricket
Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist
Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist
Cricket
IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 WC: Sanju Samson's 97 Powers India Into Semi-Finals!
IND vs WI LIVE Score, T20 WC: Sanju Samson's 97 Powers India Into Semi-Finals!
Cricket
Mission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight
Mission Impossible At Eden? India Must Break 12-Year World Cup Record Or Surrender Their Title Tonight
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget