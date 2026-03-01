India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India may have marched into the semi-finals after a historic chase at Eden Gardens, but a haunting statistic threatens to derail their title defense. Despite their batting heroics, the Men in Blue have officially been labeled the worst catching team of the T20 World Cup 2026, trailing even their traditional rivals, Pakistan, in fielding efficiency.

The Eden Gardens Cost

During the high-stakes "virtual quarter-final" against the West Indies, India’s butterfingers nearly gifted the game to the opposition. The team dropped three critical catches as the Windies surged to a massive 195.

The Culprits: Abhishek Sharma dropped Roston Chase in the fifth over; Chase capitalized to score a blistering 40. Later, Tilak Varma handed a life to Sherfane Rutherford, and Abhishek grassed another chance, this time the dangerous Rovman Powell, who hammered 34 off just 19 balls.

The Impact: These lapses allowed the West Indies to post a total that required India to shatter their all-time World Cup run-chase record just to survive.

The "Droppers" Gallery: How the Teams Rank

The tournament data paints a grim picture for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. With 13 dropped catches across the competition, India’s catching efficiency has plummeted to a tournament-low 72.7%. Surprisingly, Pakistan, often criticized for its fielding, sits comfortably higher with an 83.3% success rate.

T20 World Cup 2026 Catching Efficiency:

Team Catching Success Rate England 87.2% Zimbabwe 85.4% West Indies 84.6% New Zealand 83.9% Pakistan 83.3% South Africa 81.1% Sri Lanka 77.8% India 72.7%

A Fatal Flaw Ahead of the England Semi-Final?

India’s fielding "criminality" reached its peak during the match against Pakistan, where fielders put down four chances. While the team managed to win that encounter convincingly, such generosity is unlikely to be forgiven in the knockout stages.

India now faces England in the semi-finals, a team that not only leads the tournament in catching efficiency at 87.2% but also boasts a batting lineup that has found devastating form late in the schedule. If India continues to provide extra lives to England’s power-hitters, the cost of a dropped catch could be the World Cup trophy itself.