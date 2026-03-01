Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Violent protests have erupted in Pakistan following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Demonstrations led by members of Pakistan’s Shia community intensified in the capital, Islamabad, where thousands attempted to march towards the US Embassy. The unrest has exposed growing regional fallout from the Middle East conflict, with clashes between protesters and police resulting in injuries, arson and a tightening security lockdown in the city’s high-security Red Zone.

By Sunday evening, further attempts by protesters to breach security lines prompted police to open live fire, according to local reports. At least 9 people were killed and 11 others injured during the confrontation. In the aftermath, protesters allegedly set fire to police posts and vehicles, further intensifying the unrest.

Clashes Near US Embassy

Tensions escalated on Sunday when thousands of Shia protesters gathered in Islamabad, demanding permission to march to the US Embassy in protest against American and Israeli actions in Iran. By early afternoon, demonstrators had advanced to within one kilometre of the diplomatic compound inside the heavily guarded Red Zone.

When police blocked further movement, clashes broke out. Protesters reportedly hurled stones at officers and police vehicles. In response, Islamabad Police deployed tear gas and carried out baton charges to disperse the crowd. Despite these measures, demonstrators regrouped and again attempted to push towards the embassy later in the afternoon.

As the situation deteriorated, authorities imposed Section 144, banning public gatherings. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the scene to appeal for calm, but was reportedly forced to retreat amid hostile crowds.

Regional Fallout After Khamenei’s Death

The protests follow confirmation of Khamenei’s death in joint US-Israeli strikes, which has triggered anger and mourning across parts of the Muslim world. In Pakistan, religious groups and political voices have strongly condemned the military action, with demonstrations spreading beyond isolated gatherings.

More than 2,000 protesters are reported to remain in Islamabad, insisting on staging a demonstration outside the US Embassy. Authorities continue to maintain a heavy security presence in the capital as tensions remain high.

The developments underline how the Iran-Israel conflict is reverberating beyond the Middle East, fuelling unrest in neighbouring countries and raising concerns over further instability.

