Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIsrael-Iran War: Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk

Israel-Iran War: Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the strikes had removed 48 senior Iranian figures “in one blow”, adding that the campaign was progressing rapidly.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that 48 Iranian leaders were killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, describing the operation as a major success that is advancing faster than expected. Speaking to American media outlets, Trump said Iran’s new leadership had signalled willingness to negotiate with Washington. The remarks come amid escalating hostilities, including reported deaths within the family of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, continued US military action, and fresh Israeli operations in Tehran.

Trump Claims ‘Major Success’

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the strikes had removed 48 senior Iranian figures “in one blow”, adding that the campaign was progressing rapidly. He told CNBC that the US military operation inside Iran was ahead of schedule and “going very well”.

According to Reuters, Trump also said that Iran’s new leadership had expressed readiness to enter talks with Washington, and that he had agreed to negotiations. “They should have done it earlier,” he said, suggesting Tehran had previously attempted to outmanoeuvre the US.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that four additional members of Khamenei’s family have been killed in the strikes, further intensifying tensions inside Iran.

Trump Claims Major Naval Strike On Iran

President Trump said he has been informed that US forces destroyed and sank nine Iranian naval ships, including several described as large and strategically important. He added that operations are ongoing and that the remaining vessels will soon be sunk as well. Trump also said US forces largely destroyed Iran’s naval headquarters. 

Netanyahu Vows Intensified Campaign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had held consultations with the defence minister, the military chief of staff and the head of Mossad before issuing directives to continue the campaign.

In a public statement, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were striking “at the heart of Tehran” and that operations would intensify in the coming days. He confirmed civilian casualties in Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh, expressing condolences to bereaved families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Netanyahu also highlighted US backing, crediting Trump and the US military for supporting Israel’s operations. He described the campaign as necessary to secure Israel’s future and said it fulfilled a long-standing objective to confront what he called a “terrorist regime”.

Regional Diplomacy & Rising Toll

Oman’s Foreign Minister, who has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, urged a ceasefire during talks with his Iranian counterpart, stating that Tehran had shown willingness to de-escalate.

However, the conflict continues to widen. Three US soldiers have reportedly been killed in Iranian attacks, underscoring the growing human cost as military exchanges intensify across the region.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 10:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Iran War Iran Israel War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Israel-Iran War: Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk
Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk
World
Iranian Leaders Pay Final Respects To Ali Khamenei-Watch
Iranian Leaders Pay Final Respects To Ali Khamenei-Watch
World
Protest At US Embassy In Islamabad Turns Violent; Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Manhandled By Crowd
Protest At US Embassy In Islamabad Turns Violent; Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Manhandled By Crowd
News
Beit Shemesh Death Toll Rises To 9; Iran Claims Strike On US Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Beit Shemesh Death Toll Rises To 9; Iran Claims Strike On US Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget