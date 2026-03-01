US President Donald Trump has claimed that 48 Iranian leaders were killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, describing the operation as a major success that is advancing faster than expected. Speaking to American media outlets, Trump said Iran’s new leadership had signalled willingness to negotiate with Washington. The remarks come amid escalating hostilities, including reported deaths within the family of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, continued US military action, and fresh Israeli operations in Tehran.

Trump Claims ‘Major Success’

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the strikes had removed 48 senior Iranian figures “in one blow”, adding that the campaign was progressing rapidly. He told CNBC that the US military operation inside Iran was ahead of schedule and “going very well”.

According to Reuters, Trump also said that Iran’s new leadership had expressed readiness to enter talks with Washington, and that he had agreed to negotiations. “They should have done it earlier,” he said, suggesting Tehran had previously attempted to outmanoeuvre the US.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that four additional members of Khamenei’s family have been killed in the strikes, further intensifying tensions inside Iran.

Trump Claims Major Naval Strike On Iran

President Trump said he has been informed that US forces destroyed and sank nine Iranian naval ships, including several described as large and strategically important. He added that operations are ongoing and that the remaining vessels will soon be sunk as well. Trump also said US forces largely destroyed Iran’s naval headquarters.

Netanyahu Vows Intensified Campaign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had held consultations with the defence minister, the military chief of staff and the head of Mossad before issuing directives to continue the campaign.

In a public statement, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were striking “at the heart of Tehran” and that operations would intensify in the coming days. He confirmed civilian casualties in Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh, expressing condolences to bereaved families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Netanyahu also highlighted US backing, crediting Trump and the US military for supporting Israel’s operations. He described the campaign as necessary to secure Israel’s future and said it fulfilled a long-standing objective to confront what he called a “terrorist regime”.

Regional Diplomacy & Rising Toll

Oman’s Foreign Minister, who has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, urged a ceasefire during talks with his Iranian counterpart, stating that Tehran had shown willingness to de-escalate.

However, the conflict continues to widen. Three US soldiers have reportedly been killed in Iranian attacks, underscoring the growing human cost as military exchanges intensify across the region.

